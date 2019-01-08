Freshman @B_Hinson21 is playing 25 minutes a night, averaging nearly 9 points and 3 rebounds a game for @OleMissMBB ... And he's showing no signs of slowing down. Don't expect him to hit a "freshman wall" any time soon. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/60uOYUVJwT

OXFORD -- Blake Hinson doesn't have the luxury of thinking like a freshman.

Ole Miss' starting small forward might be in his first season in Oxford, but with so much responsibility on him as the Rebels open the home portion of their Southeastern Conference schedule Wednesday night against No. 12 Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN2), Hinson can't afford to think about or worry about hitting the freshman wall.

"I think the way you don't hit a freshman wall is you don't view yourself as a freshman," Hinson said. "You just keep playing like an SEC athlete. That's what I am. No one else is viewing me as a freshman. You see what I'm saying? You just have to keep playing and think of yourself as one of the better players on the court. You have to keep playing as hard as you can, try to win your matchup and play the best you can for the team. It has nothing to do with being a freshman. Age doesn't count when the whistle blows."

Hinson and fellow freshman KJ Buffen are playing big roles for Ole Miss (11-2 overall, 1-0 in the SEC). In his first taste of SEC play this past Saturday, Hinson excelled, scoring 11 points and grabbing three rebounds in 28 minutes, helping the Rebels to an 81-71 win at Vanderbilt. Hinson also recorded a steal and an assist.

"It was fun," Hinson said. "It was very competitive. I loved it. It's exactly what I thought it would be. A lot of the older kids told me it would be very competitive throughout the whole game but what I took from it is you just have to compete for 40 minutes. Every time you're out there, you have to compete as hard as you can. There are no plays off."

Hinson, who is averaging 8.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for Ole Miss, said when he does feel fatigue coming on, he has a reference point. His coach, Kermit Davis, consistently says practice prepares teams for what comes in games. It's a message that has resonated with Hinson.

"I just revert back to practice," Hinson said. "Even if you're tired, execute as much as you can and give it your all. We finished and the team did the same thing."

The win over Vanderbilt Saturday has only increased the hype for the coming week, one that begins with Wednesday's game against Auburn and concludes with Saturday's showdown with No. 15 Mississippi State in Starkville.

"We know what we're up against. We know we have a chance to win and we know we're going to try our best to beat Auburn," Hinson said. "Ole Miss is excited about basketball and the fans have shown a lot of love this year, so I expect it to be electric.

"It's super-exciting. Anybody who loves basketball knows the (level of play in the) conference is going to be extremely high and you're going to have to bring it. I get excited. It's fun for me. I'm ready. I've been taking care of my body the best I ever have. I've been lifting weights harder than I ever have before. I've been communicating with my strength coach and my trainer to try to get my body prepared for the best basketball I've probably ever played in my life."

Ole Miss moved up to No. 35 in the NET rankings this week. If the NCAA Tournament were seeded today, the Rebels would either be in the field or on the bubble. Hinson said he and his teammates aren't shying away from the pressure. If anything, they're embracing it.

"Of course it's in the air," Hinson said. "Everybody knows this is the time. If we're going to make it to the NCAA Tournament, this is the time we have to win games. We have to pull them out late. We have to win on the road. We have to defend our home court. This is the time to do it if we want to go to the NCAA Tournament."