OXFORD — Jaxson Dart admitted Tuesday it’s “absolutely” frustrating that he hasn’t been named the Week 1 starter for No. 22 Ole Miss just days before the Rebels open their season Saturday against Mercer.

Spencer Sanders, the Oklahoma State transfer who arrived in Oxford in January, said he and Dart are “cordial,” though he added that they’re not exactly best pals. Asked to describe his relationship with Dart, Sanders said it’s “pretty good.”

“I wouldn't say it's bad,” Sanders said. “You know, I wouldn't say we go out and get ice cream together when we're at home, but we're cordial. You know, we're mutual. We talk to each other. We help each other. He's helped me actually quite a bit. So you know, obviously he's been here. He knows the offense. You know, you want to be the best at the offense. You know, you at least got to know the person who was the best here before you got here so you learn things.”

Dart, who started 12 of Ole Miss’ 13 games last season, said he’s approaching the season with the mindset that he wants to be “the best quarterback in the country.”

“I just prepare the same way since I’ve been here,” Dart said. "Nothing is ever going to change about that. That’s kind of my mindset.”

Dart said he feels much more comfortable in the Ole Miss offense this year, adding that he feels he’s going to be able to play with no hesitation and “kind of loose” due to understanding the concepts in Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.’s offense better this fall.

“I’m really looking forward to this year and showing that on the field,” Dart said.

Still, for the second straight season, Dart is entering the season with the quarterback position seemingly unresolved. Asked if he expected the starter status to be resolved by now, Dart said he was just focused on preparing every day.

“I just know everything’s going to fall into place and we’re going to be in a good position with the team,” Dart said.

Sanders, who has 41 starts under his belt from his time at Oklahoma State, was working through a shoulder injury in the fall. However, Kiffin has said Sanders is fully healthy now and had praise for both quarterbacks earlier this week, nothing that both had won on the big stage in college football.

Sanders said Tuesday that while he didn’t know what his role would be Saturday, he is “getting better every day” and “getting really good with the offense.”

Sanders said he’s developed a “natural kind of coordination” with the offense.

“I’m excited for what the future holds,” Sanders said. “You just kind of take it one day at a time and control what you can control.”

Sanders said he still has “a couple of difficulties, obviously, here and there, with new things,” before getting a bit philosophical.

“I mean, I kind of feel like that's life, you know?” Sanders said. “We have new obstacles thrown at us every day. Whether it's our daily job or not, you know, we still do the base of what we need to do, but we always add things to make it better. You know, it’s your job to try to ask me a question, you know, some pop story on the media. You know, I'm just here to take it day by day and control what I can control.”

Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.