OXFORD | Anthony Calarco had a very clear criterion when he entered the transfer portal. He wants to compete for a national championship.

Calarco, an Illinois native, left Northwestern after four seasons in the Big Ten and attracted plenty of suitors before picking Ole Miss over Florida State, Auburn, UCLA, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma State. The first baseman visited South Bend, Indiana, and then committed to the Rebels after an Oxford trip, canceling visits to Florida State and Oklahoma State.

“I was looking for a team that was lining up to make a run at a national championship,” Calarco said. “Coming off this team’s title last year, I thought they had a lot coming back and coming in and saw some of the guys they were bringing in. I knew this team was lining up to be really competitive. The coaching staff sold me on doing a great job and being ready to win.”

Calarco hit .325 with 13 home runs and a 1.051 OPS last season with the Wildcats. He struck out 52 times and walked 34 times in 234 plate appearances. He also fielded .988 at first base.

He was First Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder had surgery in July to repair a torn hip labrum, and he missed all of fall practice. He returned to hitting toward the end of the calendar year and has been impressive this spring.

“He’s been terrific,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “I hate to say pleasant surprise because it’s not a surprise but you hope he’s the guy you think, and he is that guy. He’s swung it terrifically and he may be our leading hitter through these intrasquads. He’s played well at first and he’s smart. He picked up everything mentally even without playing in the fall.”

Calarco is expected to start on Friday when Ole Miss beings its season against Delaware at 4 p.m. He’s never seen a game at Swayze Field except on the Internet. He helped pass out donuts on Friday to students waiting in line to get their seats for the season, and the expected environment is something he’s waited on since he committed.

The facilities and town sold him on his first visit, building to the actual season which is finally here. He’s played 123 games at the collegiate level. Northwestern averaged an attendance of 521 during its Saturday Big Ten home games last season. Ole Miss has sold approximately 8,300 season tickets.

“From a college baseball standpoint, I’ve played four years, but I’ve never seen anything like this. Such a cool stadium and unique atmosphere and then going on the Square and how can you not fall in love with the Square? I love Oxford.

“Ole Miss does a fantastic job with social media so you’re able to see the atmosphere and what’s it’s like even though I’ve never been to a game here… The type of support they have for baseball here is unparalleled.”