Notes: Bears' offense developed identity through early growth

RebelGrove.com's Sugar Bowl coverage is brought to you by the Clearwater Group. The Clearwater Group is a Mississippi based public affairs firm focused on lobbying, communications and grassroots advocacy issues. They represent a wide range of national and state businesses and associations who are involved in healthcare, gaming, engineering, education, telecommunications, finance and a number of other industries interfacing with government. The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said Tuesday the Bears’ Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup with Ole Miss is an opportunity to “make a statement.” Considering the seventh-ranked Bears are 11-2 and coming off a Big 12 Championship Game win over Oklahoma State, that was an interesting statement. Asked to expound on that, the former LSU and BYU assistant didn’t hesitate. “I think it's a great team,” Grimes said, referring to the eighth-ranked Rebels (10-2). “So every week is an opportunity to make a statement about who you are when you play against somebody that's good. So I think it's just one more opportunity for us to show that we're a good team and a good offense and that we're for real. “But I think just as much -- and I would imagine that (Baylor) Coach (Dave) Aranda would say the same thing -- the way we play is just as important as playing well or winning the game. So playing clean, controlling the things that we can control, on offense in particular. I think about the turnovers. I think about not having any foolish penalties. I think about playing a physical brand of football, really an opportunity to show one more time what we try to be all about. And that, you know, I think, says something about our personality and our identity.” Speaking of that identity, it was something that developed over the season, Grimes said. It wasn’t easy, and there were moments of doubt. “There were a lot of challenges during spring ball,” Grimes said. “I remember my wife after one of our spring scrimmages, I come home and she goes, ‘Wow, we got a long way to go.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ She goes, ‘Are you sure we ought to actually do this addition on the house?’ She's been around a lot of football. So she saw and recognized that we had a ways to go. “But in those scrimmages, I think it was a challenge for us that we had to overcome, a hurdle. And then I think it was our second scrimmage of fall camp this year, we kind of had a really good day and the offense, probably for the first time, had a scrimmage where we did what we had hoped we would do against our defense. And there was a difference after that. The guys kind of felt like, okay, we can do this. And this thing is really going to work. “And then I think just a couple of our early season games against conference opponents really helped us take a step forward. Obviously, the Iowa State game was a big win for us. And coming out soon after that, and not only winning against West Virginia but scoring a lot of points and winning big, I think both of those were real milestones.”

CONFIDENCE IN BOHANON

On Monday, Aranda said Gerry Bohanon would return to the starting lineup against Ole Miss after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered in a win over Kansas State on Nov. 20. Grimes said Tuesday he’s been pleased with Bohanon’s progress of late and feels the junior from Earle, Ark., will play well against Ole Miss. “I would say it started off a little bit slow for a couple of reasons,” Grimes said. “One, that hamstring wasn't quite back at full strength when he came back to practice. And he was just trying to work his way back into it. And any time you're an athletic player, especially at the quarterback position, you know, you rely on your legs just to move around and even to throw through and follow through and do those kind of things. “But I think he's at or very close to full speed now. It took him a little while to kind of knock the rust off. But I anticipate that he'll be at full speed for the game. And I anticipate him playing well.” Grimes said Bohanon impressed him during the preseason and then continued to do so all season up until the injury in November. “He's just become more and more of himself,” Grimes said. “And his confidence, his toughness, his grit, his willingness to work, those are the things that earned him this position. And he was in quite a battle for the starting quarterback job. “But I remember him way back during fall camp. I'd show up early in the morning, and he's here watching film. Not in a way that anyone would notice, just in the quarterback room, with the door shut, watching film, 6 in the morning. And then I'd get ready to go home at 11 at night, and he's still in there watching film. And I remember telling him, ‘Man, you got to go home and get sleep, this is a long fall camp.’ And he said, ‘Coach, I can sleep when I've won this position. I've got work to do.’ “And that kind of confidence and work ethic is what has brought him to where he is. And he's a guy that from the beginning bet on himself. When many people didn't think he would be a college quarterback, he came to a place where he knew he could play quarterback and compete. And just kept working even when it didn't go his way early. So that persistence and that belief in himself and that toughness are the things that really make him who he is. And then obviously, he's developed as a passer. He's developed as a leader and all those things have come. But it really starts with what he is inside.”

Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

BEARS GOT RUSHING HELP FROM UNLIKELY SOURCE