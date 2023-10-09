OXFORD — Arkansas had taken an early-fourth-quarter lead when Ulysses Bentley IV and Quinshon Judkins had a conversation on the Ole Miss sideline.

“We knew it was crunch time during that fourth quarter,” Bentley said Monday. "We kind of knew we had to take over and run the ball extremely hard to get that win.”

The Rebels did just that, picking up 102 rushing yards in the fourth quarter and helping Ole Miss to a 27-20 win over the Razorbacks in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Their styles contrast, Bentley said, and that’s a good thing.

“Q is pretty much like the power back,” Bentley said. “He runs through the holes and runs people over. Me, I’m able to look through different runs and schemes and things like that and win my one-on-ones. I kind of have a finesse game.”

Center Caleb Warren said the Rebels didn’t panic late. Instead, they just stayed on script, confident things would break their way.

“I think we just, over the course of the game, wore them down,” Warren said. "We just stayed consistent, kept doing what we were doing, kept doing our jobs and things started to hit.”

Warren and No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1 overall, 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference) are off this week. The Rebels will face former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, former Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton and Auburn next Saturday in Auburn. The Tigers travel to No. 22 LSU Saturday night.

“He knows a bunch of the guys in our room,” Warren said, referring to Thornton. “Everybody gets better each and every year. We’re not really worried about that too much. We’re just going to go out and do our job.”

Washington pleased with progress: Ole Miss safety Trey Washington, who is leading the team in tackles, said the Rebels’ bye week comes in the “sweet spot” on the schedule, noting it came too early in 2021 and too late in 2022.

“I think we’re on schedule,” Washington said. “We’re looking to improve. I’m confident in this defense. I think we have a lot of people across the room who are performing well.”

Ole Miss-Auburn game time set: Ole Miss football's game at Auburn on Oct. 21 has been slated for a 6 p.m. start and will be televised on ESPN, the league office announced Monday.

This game will mark the 48th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-11, including a 17-3 mark at Auburn.

Cistrunk honored: Ole Miss senior Ashanti Cistrunk was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday following his performance in the Rebels' 27-20 win over Arkansas.

Cistrunk led a stifling Ole Miss defense Saturday vs. the Razorbacks, tallying a season-high nine tackles and his first interception of the season. He combined on a pivotal fourth-quarter, third-down sack with the Rebels clinging to a four-point lead.

The Louisville, Miss., native and the Rebel defense held Arkansas to only 288 total yards, the fewest allowed against an SEC opponent since Oct. 5, 2019 against Vanderbilt (264). Ole Miss yielded just 36 rushing yards, their fewest against an SEC opponent since holding Tennessee to zero on Oct. 18, 2014.