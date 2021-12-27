Notes: Bohanon to make Sugar Bowl start for Baylor

RebelGrove.com's Sugar Bowl coverage is brought to you by the Clearwater Group. The Clearwater Group is a Mississippi based public affairs firm focused on lobbying, communications and grassroots advocacy issues. They represent a wide range of national and state businesses and associations who are involved in healthcare, gaming, engineering, education, telecommunications, finance and a number of other industries interfacing with government. The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

OXFORD -- Gerry Bohanon will get the start for Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, Bears coach Dave Aranda said Monday. Bohanon, a junior from Earle, Ark., hasn’t played since injuring his knee Nov. 20 against Kansas State. Blake Shapen filled in for Bohanon and closed the season in terrific fashion. Shapen was 20-for-34 for 254 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech and then completed 23 of 28 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ Big 12 Championship Game win over Oklahoma State. However, Shapen injured a shoulder against the Cowboys and hasn’t practiced since. “So we're not anticipating having Blake,” Aranda said Monday. “…And so you look at a guy like Gerry who put in all this work and no one really recognizes it, or maybe opportunities are hard to come by. And he gets his opportunity, makes the most of it, and then really kind of takes control of the team and gets his team right up to a point and then gets injured -- injured straining and striving for extra yardage. “And then you look at Blake coming in, doing all this work, not being looked at, maybe an argument could be made not having a bunch of opportunities, and then has an opportunity, makes the most of it, has a huge game there at the end. “You look at his emotions. You look at Gerry's emotions of being a team leader and working to get to a certain point and then seeing another guy follow through with it and then still being the team leader that's going to embrace and celebrate that victory and that performance. And then you look at all of that and flip it again. You know? And so it's just crazy.” Bohanon, a 6-foot-3, 221-pounder, has completed 166 of 258 passes this season, good for 2,160 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s throws six interceptions. Bohanon is also a threat with his feet. Earlier this season, in a win over Oklahoma in Waco, Bohanon rushed nine times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. “Gerry's been good. He's been throwing the ball better and better. I think towards the end of the week he was at his best. Anticipating him to just take off from there. I think confidence-wise, very strong, able to run, open up, and do all the things that we've been accustomed to seeing him do. So excited for him and his opportunity.” Aranda said Kyron Drones would be available if something happened to Bohanon. “I feel really good about Kyron,” Aranda said. “He has really taken to the added responsibility and reps, has attacked it, has not shied from it one bit. I think his work ethic has always been one of his better attributes, but I think it really stands out now. Excited about his progress and his potential for sure. I think, as it relates to this Saturday, I think we've got a really good game plan for him. It includes a lot of the things that we're doing with Gerry, but then there are a few specific things just for him if he were to find himself with a bunch of time on his hands there.”

Change of plans

Ole Miss changed its Sugar Bowl plans last week, literally as players were departing Oxford to spend Christmas with their families. Instead of arriving Sunday as originally planned, Ole Miss will fly to New Orleans late Wednesday. The Rebels, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said, reported to Oxford Sunday and practiced on Monday morning. “So none of the prep part has changed,” Kiffin said. “We’re just doing our stuff here instead of there. And that's not -- I mean, really, actually these players, outside of transfers, none of them have been to a bowl game, besides last year at the Outback, which was similar to this because of COVID, where we went close to the game, as opposed to a normal bowl week. “Ideally from a COVID standpoint, we would come in like a road game, the night before. Because that's just -- just think about it: Why are you going to go somewhere early, have your kids walking around a different city, around different people? Picture a week of walking around Bourbon Street and everything, I don't think that's really up there high on COVID protocol. So we stayed as long as they would let us, actually, because of that. It's easier to monitor kids, have them here where they are used to. There's not a lot of stuff around here with school being out, also, so there's not a lot of places for them to go and things.” Kiffin said had the option to arrive later been made available earlier, “we may have changed even the Christmas part, and not let these kids go home for Christmas, like I think Michigan did. I know it's not ideal for them, but do you want to do that, or do you want to go have fun for a week and have players get COVID and they can't play or we can't even play the game?”

Baylor delays arrival as well

Like Ole Miss, Baylor made a late decision to delay its arrival in New Orleans. The Bears were originally scheduled to convene in New Orleans on Monday. They’ll arrive in the Crescent City on Wednesday instead. “We're following the protocols, really, that we've had since the beginning of the year,” Aranda said. “And I think it has served us well up to this point, and I think you could argue that things are intensifying on the COVID front. Certainly, in the landscape of football you can see it with the cancellations and all of it. But I know, specifically addressing Christmas, I think that was a topic of we could restrict -- or ask to restrict our people going home and seeing their people and could put this layer on it or put this criteria to have to be able to see this person and do all these things, and decided not to do that just with a focus on our people and their relationships and how tight they are with their families. “Our vaccination rate is very high on the team. And I just think, for us, our superpower, if there is one, is relationships. It's people. It's family. It's really caring about others. And I think for us to have Christmas with our families, I think, is really important. And so our guys all checked in last night. And so we got everybody back on time. And we're excited, man, to get another week in, really the last time here for this team to be together. And so I feel like we're in a good spot for that and moving forward with the precautions that we've taken.” Aranda said he decided to keep the team in Waco two extra days “to limit the opportunity that there is there just in the surrounding area of getting sick. So the less time we're there, the less time there is to either have to manage if it's a lockdown-type situation or the less time to have to try to maneuver through a daily schedule and not get sick. So it allowed the best opportunity to play the game healthy.”

Respect for Corral

Aranda, who built his coaching reputation as a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and then LSU, has prepared for his fair share of elite quarterbacks. He clearly has a ton of respect for Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, a likely first-round draft choice set to close his collegiate career Saturday in the Superdome. “I think he's a guy that -- surely he's the engine for them,” Aranda said. “I see everything kind of going through him. He has a great awareness and patience in the pocket and can find guys that are clearly open, can thread the needle on one-on-one shots on the outside. When the rush is divided and conquered, can get out and scramble and make plays happen, which, for us, the majority of the year has been a struggle. “But on top of all of those things, the thing you see about him is that he's a winner, and he does not take to failure and he does not take to not succeed. And so you can see that fight in him, and that bleeds through to his team. And so what a battle we've got ahead of us.”

Red zone critical component for Saturday