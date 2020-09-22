RebelGrove - Notes: Broeker, McIntyre confident in Rebels' offense as Gators loom

OXFORD -- Nick Broeker was just a pup this time a year ago, catapulted as a freshman into a Southeastern Conference offensive line.

A year later -- and a lot stronger -- Broeker is now playing the role of mentor to a pair of young teammates making their first college starts Saturday when Ole Miss entertains No. 5 Florida (11 a.m., ESPN).

Offensive guards Reece McIntyre and Jeremy James are both scheduled to start for the first time Saturday

"At the end of the day, obviously, it is SEC football but it's still football," Broeker said. "It's a game you've played your whole life. At the end of the day, just go out there and have fun. That's the same advice I got last year from coaches and all the other guys. Whether of not you're nervous, you're still going to play. The ball is still going to be snapped. Have fun and do the right things and everything will take care of itself."

McIntyre said Tuesday earning a start "is really exciting," adding he believes his quickness and football acumen will serve him well Saturday against Florida.

Broeker caught the eyes of pro scouts last season and he'll have a chance to enhance his future NFL hopes with 10 SEC games this fall.

"I think that was my main thing this offseason -- getting stronger and putting on weight the right way and putting on good weight," Broeker said. "I think that's my thing. Last year, there were a couple of times every game where I felt if I'd been bigger and stronger, I think I would've been in a lot better position. I think my personal development on the field and in the weight room has really helped me for this year."

Broeker's focus, of course, is on his team and this season. New coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have installed an offense that will debut Saturday, but it's no secret Ole Miss will be more balanced than it was a year ago in Rich Rodriguez's run-first system.

"Definitely, I think we've made a lot of improvements, a lot of strides," Broeker said. "I think now we're getting to a point too where now we're starting to really come together as one and kind of get the idea of, 'Here's who's going to play this week.' It's a lot of communication things that have really picked up too, which has been really good for us.

"I think we'll have a lot more balance between running and passing," Broeker said. "Last year, we were a lot more run-oriented. This year, we're kind of having a bit more of a balance to us. ...I think everyone's excited, especially given the circumstances now. It's been a long time since we've really been able to get out like this. We missed all spring, obviously and it feels different now. I think it's a huge positive for all of us to be able to go out there on Saturday and get a game in."

SLIP OF THE TONGUE?:

Ole Miss coaches and players have been careful not to tip off who is going to start at quarterback Saturday against Florida. The depth chart the program released Monday listed Matt Corral OR John Rhys Plumless as QB1.

However, Broeker might have had a Freudian slip of sorts Tuesday. Asked about some turnover issues that have been a problem in recent scrimmages, Broeker caught himself midway through his answer.

"Obviously it starts with us," Broeker said. "We've got to protect well. We have to do all those things so we don't put Matt in a bad -- Matt or John Rhys -- in a tough position to make a tough throw."

Regardless, Broeker said he and his teammates are confident in both Corral and Plumlee.

"Obviously, there are two different styles," Broeker said. "John Rhys is more of your runner and Matt's more of your thrower but I think we're in a really good situation. We're pretty fortunate to have two very good quarterbacks, two quarterbacks who have seen SEC football and done really well it, so at the end of the day, it's a really good problem to have."

GATORS' DEFENSE PRESENTS CHALLENGES:

On Florida:

Athletic ability off the edge

"There's a lot of quick bursts on the outside and on the interior, they've got some big guys. They do a lot of movement towards the boundaries. Those are the kind of things we're trying to get ready for."

"They just do a bunch of things but we should be prepared for them," McIntyre said.