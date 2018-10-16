OXFORD — A.J. Brown got emotional Tuesday night when he talked about moving forward this season without his friend and teammate, D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf was lost for the season with a neck injury suffered in Ole Miss’ 37-33 win over Arkansas this past Saturday in Little Rock. Metcalf and Brown signed with Ole Miss in 2016 and were the headliners of the Rebels’ “Nasty Wide Outs” group that earned notoriety even during a probation-plagued era.

“He’s a tremendous player,” Brown said. “He doesn’t deserve that with everything he’s been through, how hard he’s worked this offseason, how hard we’ve worked this offseason. It just…”

Brown’s voice trailed off as he tried to find the words to explain his emotions about Metcalf’s injury.

The season, however, rolls on. Ole Miss entertains Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Brown is likely going to have to play an even bigger role moving forward, including moving to the outside from his usual spot in the slot.

“I don’t have a problem doing that,” Brown said. “That’s home for me, honestly. If it comes down to that, it’s not a problem.”

Brown said he’s not worried about being the focal point of Ole Miss’ offense now.

“If they do, Elijah (Moore) will go off or somebody else will go off,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter. Whatever they do, we just make an adjustment to it.”

Ole Miss wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler said Metcalf will be “a second coach” the rest of the season, giving him another set of eyes on the field. Braylon Sanders will fill in for Metcalf starting with Saturday’s game.

“Braylon has had a tremendous season,” Peeler said. “I trust him 100 percent. He’s learned from those guys. He’s a starter in my mind.”

Alex Weber and Miles Battle are among the candidates to provide depth in wake of Metcalf’s injury.

“You’re not going to replace D.K. Metcalf,” Peeler said. “He’s a tremendous kid. He brings a lot to the table but we feel good about where we’re at right now.”

HIBBLER GETTING COMFORTABLE AT LINEBACKER: Ole Miss linebacker Willie Hibbler, who had his best game of the season in Little Rock, said he just decided to push himself and responded to teammates pushing him to “come out of my shell.”

“It’s paying off for me,” Hibbler said.

Hibbler, who signed with Ole Miss as a tight end, said he hasn’t always felt comfortable playing linebacker.

“I wasn’t used to striking someone every play, attacking every play,” Hibbler said. “It was something new. …It’s fun now. I just want to do what’s best for the team. I’m a team player. I love winning.”