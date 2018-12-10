Notes: Competitive practices part of program design for UM's Davis
OXFORD -- It's one of the hallmarks of Kermit Davis' teams.
They compete. They literally never stop competing.
It's a mentality formed in practices, for Davis keeps statistical records of every practice his team has, from the first day of work in October to the final practice before the final game in March.
"We chart defensive breakdowns," Davis said. "We have nine stats of breakdowns -- no high-end closeouts, mid-line, communication, getting split defensively. We have those things. For points, we keep offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, 50-50 balls, assists, turnovers. You get negative points for turnovers and then it's how many points did you get that day?"
Davis' players always know who is the winner of each practice, who is the two-day leader and who is the weekly leader.
"I'll simply start guys based on points," Davis said, adding the points accrued this week in practice will determine who starts on Wednesday night when the Rebels (6-2) face Southeastern Louisiana in Jackson, Miss. "For us, over the last eight or 10 years, it equates to winning."
Davis said he's hoping that competition ultimately leads to depth on his first Ole Miss team. As he's said for weeks now, Davis is hoping Bryan Halums, Zach Naylor and/or Luis Rodriguez emerge as consistent contributors.
"They all have good times in practice but they haven't pushed these other guys," Davis said. "You hope that's going to happen at some point."
Davis said he's been using the point system so long he can't remember how it started.
"I didn't steal the whole thing from somebody," Davis said. "I'd sure tell you if I did."
DAVIS HOPING FOR IMPROVEMENT ON DEFENSE: Davis said Monday the Rebels have to get better defending the post. The Rebels doubled the post some Saturday in a win at Illinois State.
"It helped us win the game," Davis said. "It's something we'll try to get that better. We're still not defending the 3. We're having some breakdowns in our 1-3-1 (zone). Even in-line out of bounds, we'll just leave guys wide open. Defending the 3 is something we can sure get better."
Davis said center Dominik Olejniczak has done a great job of hedging ball screens on defense. It's something, Davis said, Bruce Stevens must work on and improve.
"Dom has made some progress," Davis said. "He's got to do it every day in practice. He's got to have a high energy level every day in practice."
ROAD WIN BOOSTS CONFIDENCE: Davis said the Rebels had a very excited road win in Normal after winning Saturday.
"Winning on the road is good," Davis said. "In Power 5s, you don't play much on the road. I think our league, we haven't played that many road games, as a total league. You start looking at how many road games the SEC has played. Not many. How many true road wins does the SEC have? Not many. You don't get a lot of road opportunities before league play. Those opportunities are good, just a chance to get that feeling and win."
SCHEDULING SNAFU: Ole Miss' game Dec. 21 in Nashville against Middle Tennessee is technically a road game. However, because the game will use Southeastern Conference officials, Ole Miss would not get credit for a true road win if the Rebels defeat Davis' former team.
"I think it's a neutral-site win and it's their home game, which I didn't really know that rule," Davis said. "I got a ruling from the SEC office."
Ironically, Davis was at Middle Tennessee when the contract was drawn up.
"Maybe (former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy) at that time wanted to have SEC officials and I said fine," Davis said. "Maybe when we made that a few years ago, that wasn't the case."
Davis said he wants to play some road games before his team gets to conference play in the future, noting some Power 5 teams won't play a true road game before getting into conference action.
"That's doesn't make it wrong, but I mean, I just thought it was important for us to play a couple," Davis said.