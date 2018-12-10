OXFORD -- It's one of the hallmarks of Kermit Davis' teams.

They compete. They literally never stop competing.

It's a mentality formed in practices, for Davis keeps statistical records of every practice his team has, from the first day of work in October to the final practice before the final game in March.

"We chart defensive breakdowns," Davis said. "We have nine stats of breakdowns -- no high-end closeouts, mid-line, communication, getting split defensively. We have those things. For points, we keep offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, 50-50 balls, assists, turnovers. You get negative points for turnovers and then it's how many points did you get that day?"

Davis' players always know who is the winner of each practice, who is the two-day leader and who is the weekly leader.

"I'll simply start guys based on points," Davis said, adding the points accrued this week in practice will determine who starts on Wednesday night when the Rebels (6-2) face Southeastern Louisiana in Jackson, Miss. "For us, over the last eight or 10 years, it equates to winning."

Davis said he's hoping that competition ultimately leads to depth on his first Ole Miss team. As he's said for weeks now, Davis is hoping Bryan Halums, Zach Naylor and/or Luis Rodriguez emerge as consistent contributors.

"They all have good times in practice but they haven't pushed these other guys," Davis said. "You hope that's going to happen at some point."

Davis said he's been using the point system so long he can't remember how it started.

"I didn't steal the whole thing from somebody," Davis said. "I'd sure tell you if I did."