Notes: Corral feeling comfortable, Nix likes depth at running back
OXFORD -- Matt Corral looks back on the spring now and realizes he didn't know as much as perhaps he thought he did.
This fall, however, Corral said he feels far more acclimated -- both to Ole Miss' system and to the new part of the country the California native now calls home.
Corral talked about those topics and more following Ole Miss' practice inside the Manning Center Thursday.
NIX LIKES WHAT HE'S SEEING: Ole Miss running backs coach Derrick Nix said Thursday he's been impressed with what he's seen from his group after one week of fall camp. Scottie Phillips, Eric Swinney, Isaiah Woullard and Armani Linton are all sharing reps with the top two offensive unit.
"These guys have come out every day wanting to work," Nix said. "One of those guys will have a good day and the next one will come back and have an even better (day) competing, running the football, catching it, protecting. It's been fun to watch. It's been fun to work with them."
Nix also had praise for freshman Tylan Knight, a 5-foot-6, 171-pounder who's also getting extensive work on special teams.
"He's a very active player," Nix said. "He's very instinctive. He runs heavier than his size. He can catch the ball. He has to continue to learn what to do but I think he has a lot of promise."
Nix compared Knight to former Ole Miss running back Jaylen Walton, another smallish back who had success in the Rebels' system.
Nix said Phillips, who appears to be getting most of the No. 1 reps in the periods that have been open to media, is "light on his feet. It doesn't take long for him to get going. He can get to his top speed right away. When he makes his cuts, he's not slowing down."
Swinney, who basically missed two seasons due to leg and knee injuries, said he feels like he's finally back to himself this fall.
"I'm adjusted," Swinney said. "I have a new body and I'm feeling good, man. I'm around 215 (pounds) or 220 right now. I'm feeling good. I feel like I have my speed and power back. I feel like I got back to myself during the summer."
Observations:
-- Nix had high praise for Ole Miss' defense, stating he believes Wesley McGriff's unit is "chasing the football" and being physical. "It's been really good competition," Nix said.
-- Wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive back Javien Hamilton were at practice but very limited as they nurse minor hamstring issues.
-- Wide receiver Elijah Moore continues to catch my eye, which likely means nothing. He and Knight were getting long looks in both kick return and punt return Thursday.
-- I believe offensive lineman Ben Brown, already a strong run blocker, has improved tremendously in pass protection. The freshman has a really bright future, assuming he stays healthy.
-- Watch Greg Little go through some pass pro drills. You'll see dollar signs in your eyes.
-- Speaking of the NFL, several scouts Thursday were giving defensive lineman Josiah Coatney a long look.
-- Ross Donnelly and Benito Jones are sharing time with the starting defense. Donnelly said he doesn't view it as a competition to start. Instead, he thinks both players are getting better, and that should help Ole Miss' defense. More on that in a story later this week.
-- Here are a few scenes from Thursday's practice: