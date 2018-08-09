Corral talked about those topics and more following Ole Miss' practice inside the Manning Center Thursday.

This fall, however, Corral said he feels far more acclimated -- both to Ole Miss' system and to the new part of the country the California native now calls home.

OXFORD -- Matt Corral looks back on the spring now and realizes he didn't know as much as perhaps he thought he did.

NIX LIKES WHAT HE'S SEEING: Ole Miss running backs coach Derrick Nix said Thursday he's been impressed with what he's seen from his group after one week of fall camp. Scottie Phillips, Eric Swinney, Isaiah Woullard and Armani Linton are all sharing reps with the top two offensive unit.

"These guys have come out every day wanting to work," Nix said. "One of those guys will have a good day and the next one will come back and have an even better (day) competing, running the football, catching it, protecting. It's been fun to watch. It's been fun to work with them."

Nix also had praise for freshman Tylan Knight, a 5-foot-6, 171-pounder who's also getting extensive work on special teams.

"He's a very active player," Nix said. "He's very instinctive. He runs heavier than his size. He can catch the ball. He has to continue to learn what to do but I think he has a lot of promise."

Nix compared Knight to former Ole Miss running back Jaylen Walton, another smallish back who had success in the Rebels' system.

Nix said Phillips, who appears to be getting most of the No. 1 reps in the periods that have been open to media, is "light on his feet. It doesn't take long for him to get going. He can get to his top speed right away. When he makes his cuts, he's not slowing down."

Swinney, who basically missed two seasons due to leg and knee injuries, said he feels like he's finally back to himself this fall.

"I'm adjusted," Swinney said. "I have a new body and I'm feeling good, man. I'm around 215 (pounds) or 220 right now. I'm feeling good. I feel like I have my speed and power back. I feel like I got back to myself during the summer."



