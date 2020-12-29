RebelGrove - Notes: Corral finding positives amid Rebels' manpower issues

OXFORD — Matt Corral returned to practice this week as Ole Miss began final preparations for its date with No. 7 Indiana Saturday in the Outback Bowl.

Many of the weapons he has exploited this season are absent now.

All-American wide receiver Elijah Moore has opted out, as has tight end Kenny Yeboah. Wide receiver Braylon Sanders, who caught two touchdown passes against LSU in the first game without Moore and Yeboah, is out as well, recovering from a severe ankle sprain suffered against the Tigers.

Running back Jerrion Ealy also was injured in Baton Rouge, and while his injury was not as severe as Sanders’, there’s no guarantee he’ll be on the field in Tampa against the Hoosiers.

Corral, however, is not fretting. Instead, he’s doing what he’s done so often this season — finding a positive.

“It gives a lot of people who didn’t get a chance to get reps earlier in the season a chance to see what they’ve got and to go out there and perform,” Corral said. “I think it’s looking pretty good.”

Corral cited Jaden Jackson and Dannis Jackson, two highly thought-of signees who have yet to make their mark on the program. He also lauded Jonathan Mingo and Dontario Drummond, two players who have had their moments this season but have been overshadowed by Moore, Yeboah and Sanders.

“Jaden and Dannis, they’ve done a really good job of stepping up,” Corral said. “Mingo, especially. (Drummond) is doing some damage on the outside. They just know they’ve got a bigger portion on their shoulders, just because there’s not a lot of guys. They know what needs to get done. It’s not too much for them. They know they can handle it.”

Corral has thrown for 2,995 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, adding 469 yards and four scores rushing. At one point this season, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he wondered if Corral might leave for the NFL. Corral said Tuesday he just felt he needed more time in Oxford.

“Athletically, I think I could do it,” Corral said. “Mentally, I just think I need another year to grow in all aspects but just really, mentally.”

“Matt’s accountability has been huge for him — personal accountability,” Ole Miss center Ben Brown said. “Matt’s just a leader and he takes full accountability for himself. I think that’s huge, especially playing college football. If you can’t take personal accountability then you’ll never grow as a player or a leader and I think Matt’s really stepped into that role while also holding others to the same standard.”

Indiana features one of the nation’s top defenses. The Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator, Kane Wommack, is known for an attacking style up front and confusing looks on the back end. Corral said he just has to take what Indiana gives.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s with my feet or with my arm or with a running back,” Corral said. “Indiana is a very, very good football team and they’re well-coached, so it’s going to be a good matchup between us.”

“The expectation is always the same,” Brown said. “Whether you’re first-string, second-string or third-string, the expectation does not drop. We have the expectation that we’re taking the field and we’re scoring a lot of touchdowns. That does not change regardless of who’s in the game.”