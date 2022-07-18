Notes: Culture a priority as Ole Miss gets ready for preseason camp

Lane Kiffin knows there is an expectation that Ole Miss will pick right off where it left off at the end of the 2021 season. The Rebels, 10-3 a year ago, added 14 transfer portal players with Division I experience. However, the third-year Ole Miss coach said all of that newness has issues of its own. “We’ve got a lot of work to do when we get to camp,” Kiffin said Monday during a session with local media prior to his appearance at Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta. “This portal thing is really good and really bad, like everything. It’s really good on paper. You can plug in players like free agency but you have culture issues because you have kids coming from all over the place with different habits and styles. We have a lot of work in training camp that is unusual. It’s not just Xs and Os.” Building culture, Kiffin said, has changed with the prevalence of the transfer portal. “We’ve done it,” Kiffin said. “Normally it takes longer because you get kids and most of your freshmen don’t play a lot necessarily, so the leaders become your older players and they have been in your system for a while. Now they’re coming in in the spring or just coming in lately. We dealt with that last year and it’s just a different challenge.” Kiffin pointed at former Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell as an example of the portal working. The Maryland transfer came to Oxford and fit in seamlessly as a linebacker and a leader, turning his one season with the Rebels into being drafted by the Tennessee Titans. “But that’s not going to be the case every time,” Kiffin said. “A lot of portal guys are leaving and they aren’t happy where they are and maybe they need some work too because they weren’t meshing. It’s probably partly their fault as well.” Kiffin said all the new faces, combined with the urgency to build chemistry on his team, “reenergizes you sometimes. That can be an issue with having a ton of your top players returning. It can be an issue if you’re ranked really high. It’s very easy to be complacent and buy into that (belief) that they know what they’re doing. You better get reenergized and get started at Step One with all these new kids coming in or you’re going to be in trouble.”

Quarterback competition ongoing

Kiffin said he expects a “fun competition” between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart when August rolls around. “Both guys did good things in the spring and did some things,” Kiffin said. “They’re both still young. They’re both going into their sophomore years so it’ll be about leading the team, taking care of the ball and making good decisions. They’ll make each other better.” Kiffin said Altmyer, who played the final three-plus quarters of Ole Miss’ Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor, has grown as a leader in the last few months. “It’s difficult when you’re a backup and a true freshman and you’re playing behind Matt Corral,” Kiffin said. “You’re not going to do a lot of leading in that situation. He’s done a really good job and that was a very difficult situation he was put into in the Sugar Bowl. He was a freshman put into a situation against a great defense. They had a better plan against us defensively. It’s not like we were moving it real well when Matt was in there. He’s done a really good job since.”

Kiffin weighs in — again — on NIL

Kiffin has been outspoken about NIL in the past year or so. That didn’t change on Monday. Asked what he’s learned about incorporating NIL over the past year, Kiffin was blunt. “People have tried to figure that out as it goes and it’s a lot easier to figure out for schools that have a lot of money,” Kiffin said. “It’s a lot more challenging for others. I think it’s going to — and it’s already started to — separate levels of football. “I think it’ll be a lot to do, obviously, with your donor base. I said a long time ago, it’s like baseball. There are different payrolls all over the place. You take all the variables in sports — stadium size and all of that stuff — and I promise you payroll, over a long period of time, wins out. I’m sure that will happen.”

Long-term stay in Oxford?

There has always been an assumption, particularly among national media, that Kiffin won’t be in Oxford long. However, in an article in USA Today earlier this summer, Kiffin said Oxford might be more to his liking that many believe. “This is what I always pictured – a job like this,” Kiffin told USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer. “A great football place, a place you can go there, stay for a long time, and don’t jump around. That’s what I’d always pictured that I wanted.” Asked about that article Monday, Kiffin joked that he hadn’t seen it. “That probably surprised a lot of people with my track record and probably the way that I think,” Kiffin said. “But growing up and when I was young in coaching, that’s what I was thinking. That’s just kind of what I pictured. That was in Tennessee and it’s the same thing in Ole Miss. Everyone knows everything about football and football’s kind of superior to everything else. It’s really neat and when you’re able to have a year of success and see the excitement come out like in our football program and especially in our baseball program, it’s neat to see.” Kiffin said coaches can make moves and regret them later, obviously referring to his decision to leave Tennessee after just one season to take over at USC. He was eventually fired at USC and had to restart his career as an assistant at Alabama. “I never wanted that or thought it would be good for me to be fired from there, but I would never have gone to Alabama and learned from Nick Saban,” Kiffin said. “Things happen sometimes that seem like the end of the world and you don’t know what the plan is until way later.”

Miscellaneous