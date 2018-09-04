OXFORD — Montrell Custis wore No. 25 last season.

So did D.K. Buford.

For Custis, that presented a problem and an opportunity.

“We were on a lot of special teams together and he’s a fifth-year senior,” Custis said, “In my mind, I was like, ‘That’s his number.’ I always wanted No. 2, so in the back of my mind, I’d do anything to help the team out.”

So Custis approached Ole Miss coach Matt Luke and asked for a number change, one that would allow him and Buford to play on special teams together.

Luke cited that as an example of Custis’ maturity. Custis, a 6-foot, 173-pound junior, said he felt it was his time to step up as a leader.

“We always come here to contribute and play,” Custis said. “I’m a team player.”

Custis had seven tackles in Ole Miss’ 47-27 win over Texas Tech on Saturday, starring at the Rebels’ star (think strong safety meets outside linebacker meets nickel back) position.

“I played within the scheme,” Custis said. “I was being composed and making plays when the play came my way.”

Custis’ role was challenged in the spring when Vernon Dasher transferred in to Ole Miss. Custis sat out the spring due to injury. Dasher’s performance “upped my game,” Custis said.

“We’re out there like a two-headed monster,” Custis said.

BING-DUKES SEES POSITIVE ATTITUDE PAY OFF: Senior linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes was essentially demoted to third team last month.

He didn’t sulk. Instead, Bing-Dukes stayed positive and prepared for Texas Tech as if he’d play a major role.

“It wasn’t difficult at all,” Bing-Dukes. “When I got a chance, I took advantage of it.”

When freshman Kevontae’ Ruggs suffered a concussion early Saturday, Bing-Dukes was called upon. He ended up playing 33 plays, making quite a contribution in the Rebels’ win.

Bing-Dukes said communication and struggles in space limited his role in August.

“Every day I’m working on that,” Bing-Dukes said. “Every day my focus is on that. I’m just trying to get better.”

With Southern Illinois and their bruising running style on deck, Bing-Dukes figures to play a big role again Saturday in the Rebels’ home opener.

“I hate saying that’s my style but that fits my scheme level,” Bing-Dukes said, adding he’s seen Ole Miss’ young linebacker “take the bulls by the horn” and “play with unbelievable effort.”

It was the presence of those young linebackers that served as an impetus to Bing-Dukes to handle his August demotion the right way.

“I wanted to be there for them,” Bing-Dukes said. “I didn’t want them to see me being pissed off, showing them the wrong way to handle things. I wanted them to see even when you’re down, you have to prepare like you’re a starter.”

SUMRALL UPDATES LINEBACKERS’ PROGRESS: Ole Miss linebackers coach Jon Sumrall was generally pleased with what he saw Saturday in Houston.

“There’s a lot of things we can still get better on,” Sumrall said. “It’s not like we have arrived, not by any stretch of the imagination. There were some good things to grow off of and learn from.”

Sumrall said he was pleased with the play Saturday of true freshman Jacquez Jones Saturday.

“That’s what’s fun is watching true freshmen getting significant snaps in that environment,” Sumrall said. “He did a really admirable job. I’m excited about what he’s going to be. When you have him and Ruggs, you have two true freshmen I think we can really grow with at that position.

“(Jones) has a little California cool about him. I don’t ever think he panics or gets too excited. I mean, I’m an emotional guy and I’m loud and hooting and hollering and on the sidelines I’m slapping pads and stuff. He kind of looks at me like, ‘What’s the big deal?’ Sometimes he’s so calm I’m worried if he’s excited. He did not get big-eyed (in Houston). He handled himself more veteran than he is.”

Sumrall said Josh Clarke and Zikerrion Baker, two linebackers who didn’t play as much Saturday, “continue to grow at linebacker,” adding both got significant reps on Tuesday.

“I think they both have the ability to do it,” Sumrall said.