RebelGrove - Notes: Davis preparing for 'pro world' in college hoops as opener nears

Notes: Davis preparing for 'pro world' in college hoops as opener nears
OXFORD — Kermit Davis’ team opens its season on Nov. 25 against Central Arkansas in the Justin Reed Classic.
However, the Ole Miss coach spent a lot of time Thursday talking about the future beyond the 2020-21 season — both for his program and for the sport he’s worked in for decades.
On Wednesday, Ole Miss signed a strong class, one highlighted by Jackson, Miss., four-star guard Daeshun Ruffin and including three-star wings James White and Grant Slatten.
“We all think they’re going to be terrific here,” Davis said.
Ruffin, an electrifying 5-foot-10 guard, committed to the Rebels in the summer and never wavered.
“We’re always anxious; don’t get me wrong,” Davis said. “There was never any doubt this is where he wanted to be and he would sign on the first day.
“He may be the most electrifying scorer in the entire class.”
Landing a prospect of Ruffin’s calendar, one year after signing another top-100 player (Matthew Murrell) was another sign, Davis said, his program is fast moving up the college basketball hierarchy.
“It means a great deal for universities like us,” Davis said. “We’ve swung for the fences and we’ve gotten beat in some high-level recruiting battles. That’s what’s going to happen but we’ve won our share.”
Ole Miss isn’t done with the class. Davis said the emphasis in the spring is on the front court. Davis said Ole Miss is involved in one more “high-level” prospect.
“We’re waiting to see what happens, but after that, it’s going to be transfer market,” Davis said. “The one-year transfer is going to pass in January and that’s going to be the new thing in college basketball and it’s going to go forever. You hate to say it, but it’s going to be reality. Everybody is going to be evaluating everybody’s roster. That’s just where it’s gotten to. It’s going to be in football and in basketball and if you’re not doing that, you’re behind the times.”
Davis’ mind was clearly on the future of his sport Thursday. The one-time transfer rule that will allow players to transfer to another program without sitting out a year will pass in January, most expect, and go into effect no later than August 2021.
“People really don’t understand the world that’s fixing to happen in college athletics in the next three or four years,” Davis said. “Just the turnover. It’s not going to be just the star quarterback at Alabama, the backup quarterback. It’s going to be the backup defensive lineman. It’s going to be the backup center. It’s going to be the guy at Alabama or Ole Miss who’s the seventh or eighth man. It’s going to be a lot of turnover. Everybody’s just going to have to be fluid with it. It’s going to be a different day and time. You put that in there with the name, image and likeness (legislation), and it is going to be different world. It’s going to be a pro world in a college/amateur market.”
Of course, Davis is very focused on the upcoming season. The Rebels were picked seventh by media in the Southeastern Conference earlier this week. However, Davis said Ole Miss’ expectations are to compete for a regular-season SEC title.
“That’s our goal,” Davis said. “It is high? Sure is, but that’s exactly what we’re going to try to do. Is it going to be difficult? No question. I do think we have depth. I like our team but the SEC is a league where you can finish first or you can finish eighth. You can finish eighth or ninth and still be an NCAA Tournament team that gets to a Sweet 16 or a Final Four. I just think the league this year has the most depth. The league this year has the possibility of more NCAA Tournament teams than maybe it’s ever had.”
On the court, Ole Miss has had a handful of injuries as it prepares for the opener. Romello White and Khadim Sy collided in practice, leading to concussions for both. White returned Thursday. Sy is out until Monday. Senior guard Devontae Shuler has a minor back injury but will return soon.
“Our team has been competitive,” Davis said. “We’ve had really, really good, tough practices. I like our team. I like coming to the gym with our team. I know the league is going to be really, really good.”
Ole Miss got even deeper recently, winning an appeal and immediate eligibility for Samford transfer Robert Allen.
“He’s one of the toughest guys that you’ll coach,” Davis said. “His motor is non-stop. He’s 6-foot-8, 230 (pounds), pursues every rebound, plays with detail. He’s just eat-up with basketball. He’s in the gym all the time. He stops by and wants to watch tape all the time. He’s just that kind of guy. With Khadim and Romello being out 8-10 days, Robert almost got new life. He’s a guy that’s going to be built for how we play. He’s going to get a lot of playing time because it’s hard to get a guy like him off the floor.”
Then there’s COVID-19 and social tracing. Davis noted the troubles the SEC football programs had this week — four games postponed — and said he and his staff talk to players constantly about social distancing away from the Tuohy Center. Players have been encouraged not to ride in cars together, not to attend parties and to socially distance when and if they’re playing video games.
“All you can do is control your team.,” Davis said. “Depth is going to be a huge factor in this SEC race, not just for injuries but for COVID.”
Davis said there will be more bus trips and limited travel parties this season, noting the Rebels will be bussing to Murfreesboro, Tenn., for a Dec. 16 game at Middle Tennessee and then bussing from there to Dayton, Ohio, on Dec. 19 for a game against the Flyers.
“I wish we had played a 26-game SEC schedule and just played a round-robin,” Davis said. “It would have been terrible for head coaches but great for fans and media and the SEC Network.”
Of course, that’s not how it played out. Instead, the Rebels are adjusting to a COVID-19 world. Davis noted that Jackson State, Arkansas State and Central Arkansas will test on Nov. 24 before they bus to Oxford. Ole Miss will pay for those teams’ testing while they’re in town.
“The guarantees that we’re paying them are not as high, but a lot of those other things are based on we’re going to be paying for COVID testing for non-conference teams that maybe don’t have the same testing that we have at Ole Miss and up to SEC protocols,” Davis said.