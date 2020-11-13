RebelGrove - Notes: Davis preparing for 'pro world' in college hoops as opener nears

OXFORD — Kermit Davis’ team opens its season on Nov. 25 against Central Arkansas in the Justin Reed Classic.

However, the Ole Miss coach spent a lot of time Thursday talking about the future beyond the 2020-21 season — both for his program and for the sport he’s worked in for decades.

On Wednesday, Ole Miss signed a strong class, one highlighted by Jackson, Miss., four-star guard Daeshun Ruffin and including three-star wings James White and Grant Slatten.

“We all think they’re going to be terrific here,” Davis said.

Ruffin, an electrifying 5-foot-10 guard, committed to the Rebels in the summer and never wavered.

“We’re always anxious; don’t get me wrong,” Davis said. “There was never any doubt this is where he wanted to be and he would sign on the first day.

“He may be the most electrifying scorer in the entire class.”

Landing a prospect of Ruffin’s calendar, one year after signing another top-100 player (Matthew Murrell) was another sign, Davis said, his program is fast moving up the college basketball hierarchy.

“It means a great deal for universities like us,” Davis said. “We’ve swung for the fences and we’ve gotten beat in some high-level recruiting battles. That’s what’s going to happen but we’ve won our share.”

Ole Miss isn’t done with the class. Davis said the emphasis in the spring is on the front court. Davis said Ole Miss is involved in one more “high-level” prospect.

“We’re waiting to see what happens, but after that, it’s going to be transfer market,” Davis said. “The one-year transfer is going to pass in January and that’s going to be the new thing in college basketball and it’s going to go forever. You hate to say it, but it’s going to be reality. Everybody is going to be evaluating everybody’s roster. That’s just where it’s gotten to. It’s going to be in football and in basketball and if you’re not doing that, you’re behind the times.”

Davis’ mind was clearly on the future of his sport Thursday. The one-time transfer rule that will allow players to transfer to another program without sitting out a year will pass in January, most expect, and go into effect no later than August 2021.

“People really don’t understand the world that’s fixing to happen in college athletics in the next three or four years,” Davis said. “Just the turnover. It’s not going to be just the star quarterback at Alabama, the backup quarterback. It’s going to be the backup defensive lineman. It’s going to be the backup center. It’s going to be the guy at Alabama or Ole Miss who’s the seventh or eighth man. It’s going to be a lot of turnover. Everybody’s just going to have to be fluid with it. It’s going to be a different day and time. You put that in there with the name, image and likeness (legislation), and it is going to be different world. It’s going to be a pro world in a college/amateur market.”