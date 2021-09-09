Notes: Drummond surprised himself in Rebels' win over Louisville

OXFORD — No. 20 Ole Miss hosts Austin Peay Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) in the Rebels’ home opener.

Several Ole Miss players, including wide receiver Dontario Drummond, center Orlando Umana and cornerback Deantre Prince met with the media following Wednesday’s practice.

Drummond caught nine passes for 177 yards and a touchdown in Ole Miss’ win over Louisville Monday night in Atlanta.

“I kind of surprised myself,” Drummond said. “I didn’t know I was going to get that many targets. But every chance I got, I made a play.”

Drummond, known for his hands and size, said he returned for another season at Ole Miss after coming to the realization that he didn’t put enough into the 2020 season. Drummond is playing a lot in the slot this season, and that was a lot for Louisville to handle Monday.

“I feel like I’m a bigger body,” Drummond said. “I feel like I make a bigger target playing in the slot. I feel like I’m stronger and more physical.”

UMANA MAKES OLE MISS DEBUT

Umana made his Ole Miss debut Monday. The Utah transfer battled an upper-body injury during camp but played every snap against Louisville.

“I was just ready to go to war with my new team,” Umana said. “I know they had my back and I had theirs. I’m excited to play in this new league. Blessed.”

Umana said adrenaline took over Louisville, adding he had no negative effects from the injury. Umana said he was prepared for the tempo of the Rebels’ offense, though he admitted that first scoring drive was “a little long.”

“After that, it was good,” Umana said. “I feel like we just need to clean up penalties, assignment stuff and just finish more and don’t get relaxed at the end. Just keep the gas on the pedal.”

PRINCE MAKES RETURN

Prince made his Ole Miss return Monday, getting an interception in his first game back since 2019. Prince played last season at Northeast Mississippi Community College, totaling 25 tackles in five games.

“My freshman year I was very immature. I wasn’t prepared for the college life and the things I needed to do,” Prince said. “The journey to JUCO helped me very much. The atmosphere in Booneville helped me a lot. I was further away from home and it just helped me get mature. I’m back and better.”

Prince said the Rebels have worked this week on playing a complete game and focusing on finishing this week against Austin Peay.

“We are just making sure our bodies are all right, first and foremost,” Prince said, adding he’s finally feeling like a veteran on the roster again. “In January I felt like a new guy, but now I feel like a veteran. I’m getting better at talking more and helping the young kids who are down with us.”