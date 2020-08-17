RebelGrove - Notes: Durkin, Partridge finally get hands on Ole Miss defense

Notes: Durkin, Partridge finally get hands on Ole Miss defense
OXFORD — DJ Durkin admitted Monday that he can’t immediately recall starting preseason practices with as much inexperience as he encountered when he took the field for his first session as Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator.
However, Durkin was quick to find the bright spot in that situation.
“There’s good and bad to everything,” Durkin said Monday after Ole Miss’ work. “Obviously, when you lose guys that played a lot of snaps, you lose those snaps and that’s the negative part of it. The positive is the other guys see opportunity. …A lot of times that creates great competition at practice.”
Durkin said he was more worried about establishing a culture and an expectation Monday than he was perfecting defensive schemes.
“To me, all you’re looking for from Day One as coaches and players collectively is we’re all upholding the standard and setting the standard for how we do things,” Durkin said, referring to running to the ball, being urgent and perfecting communication as areas he was focusing on early. “You have to learn how to practice and what is our standard as a team, as a defense and how we handle business. Day One is your first day to put that on film and show it and Day Two is your first chance to clean it up and improve it and talk about where we need to be. The practice habits are the most important thing to me.”
Durkin, a former head coach at Maryland and defensive coordinator at Michigan, has his hands full with Ole Miss’ front-seven. A lot of experience is gone from last season and arguably the best returning player, outside linebacker Sam Williams, is suspended from the team while legal proceedings continue.
“Today was Day One and a lot of times when a guy is down, it becomes everyone, collectively, as a defense, stepping up,” Durkin said. "We’re cross-training, not just at that position Sam plays, but we’re cross-training a lot of guys. Number one, we want to see guys play different spots. We haven’t had a chance to see these guys practice until today and number two, we’re preparing ourselves where maybe there’s a week during the season where we have several guys out at one spot because of COVID or whatever else. You have to have answers ready. I talked to the defense about it just this morning about how important it is to be a guy who can cross-train and learn more than one spot.”
Durkin said he’s liked the Rebels’ approach in the weeks leading up to preseason. He praised their hunger and focus, adding that inheriting a group that has run different defenses over the past two seasons helps the learning process.
“Football is really just learning language,” Durkin said. “There are a lot of concepts and things that carry over and it just might be one system called it this and the next system called it that. More than anything, it’s learning terminology and the language. It’s not just what you do. It’s about how you do it.
“Now we get a chance to go out on the field and do it, which is great. We’ve been waiting to do that but our guys have done a great job of learning it. You take every one of these experiences in their own individual way. Even when you say this group has X amount of snaps or X amount of starters or whatever it is, those things are still individually-based. You’re dealing with different personalities and different situations and everything else. …I like the approach our guys have had. They really are taking ownership with it.”
Durkin singled out defensive end Ryder Anderson and linebackers Momo Sanogo and Jacquez Jones as veterans who have utilized their voices in a leadership capacity this summer. Durkin’s co-defensive coordinator, Chris Partridge, is working with the Rebels’ secondary, one that is full of experience, albeit experience that was picked on in the Southeastern Conference the past few years.
“You have to figure out what are the little things they can do better,” Partridge said. “I know Jaylon Jones, Keidron (Smith) and Jon Haynes have played a lot of football here. Personally and on defense, we really dove into who they were on the field in the past — not scheme-wise but who they were in terms of, leveraging the football, playing the ball, man-to-man, where were there eyes, all those little things. Then we showed them a plan on how we’re going to improve them. I think that benefited them.”
Of course, all of this installation was done in a COVID-19 environment, one that meant meetings held outside of meeting rooms and with masks on.
“Once we got on the field, I don’t think there was anything different,” Durkin said. “It’s hard to get used to wearing a mask in practice when you’re trying to blow a mask. Other than that, we’re rolling.”
“It is different,” Partridge said. “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s difficult. It is what it is. Everyone’s dealing with it. We’re way more spread out. We’re not even using our meeting rooms. We have to make sure masks are on. We have to learn how to have a meeting with a mask as a coach. There are things that are different and harder than normal. But I think the coaches and players who adapt to this and understand it’s a way of life for this season are the ones who are going to be most successful.
“To me, it’s slowing down with a mask on when you’re talking. It is a little harder. Your voice has to be raised. You have to make sure they hear you. You have to slow yourself down at times. Even with the players, they have their masks on and I ask them a question in meetings and I have to say, ‘Hey slow down. Communicate louder. Speak more clearly.’ We’re dealing with a situation where we’re never close face-to-face when we’re talking. There’s always a distance. There’s always something covering your mouth. I think we’re to the point where I’m comfortable and I think my group is comfortable.”