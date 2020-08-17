RebelGrove - Notes: Durkin, Partridge finally get hands on Ole Miss defense

OXFORD — DJ Durkin admitted Monday that he can’t immediately recall starting preseason practices with as much inexperience as he encountered when he took the field for his first session as Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator.

However, Durkin was quick to find the bright spot in that situation.

“There’s good and bad to everything,” Durkin said Monday after Ole Miss’ work. “Obviously, when you lose guys that played a lot of snaps, you lose those snaps and that’s the negative part of it. The positive is the other guys see opportunity. …A lot of times that creates great competition at practice.”

Durkin said he was more worried about establishing a culture and an expectation Monday than he was perfecting defensive schemes.

“To me, all you’re looking for from Day One as coaches and players collectively is we’re all upholding the standard and setting the standard for how we do things,” Durkin said, referring to running to the ball, being urgent and perfecting communication as areas he was focusing on early. “You have to learn how to practice and what is our standard as a team, as a defense and how we handle business. Day One is your first day to put that on film and show it and Day Two is your first chance to clean it up and improve it and talk about where we need to be. The practice habits are the most important thing to me.”

Durkin, a former head coach at Maryland and defensive coordinator at Michigan, has his hands full with Ole Miss’ front-seven. A lot of experience is gone from last season and arguably the best returning player, outside linebacker Sam Williams, is suspended from the team while legal proceedings continue.

“Today was Day One and a lot of times when a guy is down, it becomes everyone, collectively, as a defense, stepping up,” Durkin said. "We’re cross-training, not just at that position Sam plays, but we’re cross-training a lot of guys. Number one, we want to see guys play different spots. We haven’t had a chance to see these guys practice until today and number two, we’re preparing ourselves where maybe there’s a week during the season where we have several guys out at one spot because of COVID or whatever else. You have to have answers ready. I talked to the defense about it just this morning about how important it is to be a guy who can cross-train and learn more than one spot.”

Durkin said he’s liked the Rebels’ approach in the weeks leading up to preseason. He praised their hunger and focus, adding that inheriting a group that has run different defenses over the past two seasons helps the learning process.

“Football is really just learning language,” Durkin said. “There are a lot of concepts and things that carry over and it just might be one system called it this and the next system called it that. More than anything, it’s learning terminology and the language. It’s not just what you do. It’s about how you do it.

“Now we get a chance to go out on the field and do it, which is great. We’ve been waiting to do that but our guys have done a great job of learning it. You take every one of these experiences in their own individual way. Even when you say this group has X amount of snaps or X amount of starters or whatever it is, those things are still individually-based. You’re dealing with different personalities and different situations and everything else. …I like the approach our guys have had. They really are taking ownership with it.”