RebelGrove - Notes: Ealy loving role in Rebels' offense

OXFORD -- For Jerrion Ealy, it was a matter of sticking to details.

The Ole Miss running back rushed for 120 yards and his running back partner, Snoop Conner, rushed for 128.

The Rebels lost, 63-48 to the second-ranked Crimson Tide, and it stung.

"It's deflating to lose," Ealy said. "You just have to continue to build off of it. I left a lot of yards out there."

However, Conner is loving his role in Ole Miss' explosive offense.

"It didn't take me long to get comfrotatlbe at all," Ealy said. "That's how I see myself. I see myself as someone who is very versatile."

Ealy has 243 yards and four touchdowns so far this season for the Rebels (1-2), who travel to Arkansas (1-2) for a Saturday showdown in Fayetteville (2:30 p.m., ESPN2). He's added five receptions for 67 yards as well.

"I'm loving the way I'm being used in this offense. It plays to my strength, so I enjoy it. This offense is who I am."