RebelGrove - Notes: Ealy loving role in Rebels' offense

Notes: Ealy loving role in Rebels' offense
OXFORD -- For Jerrion Ealy, it was a matter of sticking to details.
The Ole Miss running back rushed for 120 yards and his running back partner, Snoop Conner, rushed for 128.
The Rebels lost, 63-48 to the second-ranked Crimson Tide, and it stung.
"It's deflating to lose," Ealy said. "You just have to continue to build off of it. I left a lot of yards out there."
However, Conner is loving his role in Ole Miss' explosive offense.
"It didn't take me long to get comfrotatlbe at all," Ealy said. "That's how I see myself. I see myself as someone who is very versatile."
Ealy has 243 yards and four touchdowns so far this season for the Rebels (1-2), who travel to Arkansas (1-2) for a Saturday showdown in Fayetteville (2:30 p.m., ESPN2). He's added five receptions for 67 yards as well.
"I'm loving the way I'm being used in this offense. It plays to my strength, so I enjoy it. This offense is who I am."
Defense seeking answers
Ashanti Cistrunk said Tuesday he's not sure exactly what's causing Ole Miss' defensive woes. He cited lack of focus and lack of execution as possible maladies, but fixing it, he admitted, is easier said than done.
One thing is for sure: Cistrunk's role is growing by the week as Ole Miss looks to put faster, more athletic players on the field, regardless of a lack of experience.
"It's been fun," Cistrunk said. "I love playing. So, adjustments wise, I had to get more physical. Reading the plays, I had to get more study time in the film room. It's definitely a mindset and getting the weight room."
No decision for Newman
Offensive tackle Royce Newman could return to Ole Miss next season if he'd like, given. the NCAA's ruling that this season won't count against anyone's eligibility.
However, Newman has had a strong season to date, and his versatility could make him an NFL prospect this winter and spring. Newman said Tuesday he hasn't made a decision on his future yet.
"I'm still. thinking about and talking to my family," Newman said. "I haven't made a decision yet."
Warren getting up to speed
Redshirt freshman offensive guard Caleb Warren was about to win a starting job in the preseason until he suffered a a broken hand. Mostly healed now, Warren is starting and playing significant snaps in his first college action.
"It feels pretty good," Warren said. "I worked real hard this offseason, put a lot of work into my technique and all that. I really studied film and it's finally paying off getting reps."
Warren said he's still playing his way into game shape, adding that he's also working on regaining his grip strength in the wake of the hand injury.
"It's a little different the tempo aspect in the game," Warren said. "Practice is a little different but we go so fast in practice that I'm kind of used to it. It gets pretty tricky at times when they're still standing up and looking around and stuff but we use that to our advantage. When they're not set, we can just run off the ball, block somebody and let our quarterbacks and running backs and receivers go to work."