Notes: Emphasis on physicality as Rebels prepare for Arkansas

OXFORD -- Lakia Henry almost signed with Arkansas.

He spent a lot of time in Fayetteville during the recruiting process and had a close relationship with former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and then-defensive coordinator John Chavious.

However, Henry doesn't need any familiarity with Northwest Arkansas or the Hogs' program to know what's coming Saturday when the 13th-ranked Razorbacks invade Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a Southeastern Conference clash with No. 17 Ole Miss (11 a.m., ESPN).

Arkansas is going to run the football. That's what the Hogs do. Throw in Ole Miss' struggles to stop Alabama's running game last weekend in Tuscaloosa and it doesn't take a play-calling savant to guess at the Razorbacks' plan.

"They're going to come in and really try to run the football so we have to stop the run," Henry said. "They have a really good quarterback, so we have to stop him on the run and stop the pass. I really think it's going to be a great game, honestly."

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson has completed 54 of 91 passes for 909 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Jefferson, a Sardis, Miss., native who desperately wanted an Ole Miss offer out of North Panola High School, has been an effective runner as well, rushing for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries.

"You have to defend both, honestly," Henry said. "You have to be tuned into the run because he's an extra hat, really. We have to be keyed into the run."

Trelon Smith has 302 yards rushing. Raheim Sanders has 185 and Dominique Johnson has 157. All four Arkansas runners are averaging at least 4.9 yards per carry.

"We have to be really keyed into (Jefferson) and making him throw, making them one-dimensional," Henry said. "That's a good thing for us that we're going to try to do."

Ole Miss likes to play with six defensive backs, which helps against passing attacks. However, the lighter box can be problematic against the run. Henry said Tuesday the Rebels have to be physical, trust the coaches and trust the scheme Saturday.

"It's not a magic potion," Henry said. "We just have to trust and play physical. It is tough, but that's when it comes to the weight room and extra film study so that you know what's coming before they actually run the play. It's little tendencies and actually just playing hard. Once we get those things down, anything is possible."