OXFORD — Jaxson Dart has a future in coaching if he’d like one, Lane Kiffin said Tuesday.

The Rebels’ third-year quarterback played a huge role in recruiting the roster Ole Miss will field this fall — on both sides of the ball.

“I don’t know that I’ve seen a player actively recruit more to put together a team on both sides of the ball than Jaxson did this offseason,” Kiffin said Tuesday following the Rebels’ third practice of the spring. “It says a lot about him. It says a lot about him as a leader.”

Kiffin said Dart has a “special qualities, and one of them is to get people to follow him.”

Kiffin said Dart also played a huge role in convincing some of his teammates in 2023 to return for another season with the Rebels. Kiffin said wide receiver Tre Harris and tight end Caden Prieskorn, for example, “would tell you he recruited them hard too.”

Dart said he looked at the excitement surrounding the Ole Miss program following an 11-2 season, a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Penn State and a top-10 finish and “saw the little pieces that had the potential coming back.”

“The more conversations that we had with each others as players, we saw the potential of what we could do and what the future looked like here,” Dart said. “When all was said and done, with how many returners we had coming back, that is was the best option for us to come back and leave a legacy here. We want to continue to make a legacy and do something people will always remember and something we can always be proud of.”

Dart acknowledged with a laugh that he’s “pretty good” at recruiting, saying he believes the Ole Miss product was on display and guys wanted to be a part of it moving forward.

Asked if he sees himself coaching one day, Dart laughed.

“We’ll see,” Dart said. “I see how much time they put into it. I have all respect towards them but I’m going to ride my career out as long as I can. We’ll see. It’s definitely appealing because I love the game and I love being a part of it.”

Dart said his goal this season is “to take that next step in my game,” adding that he wants to be the best quarterback in the country.

“That’s my goal, day in and day out,” Dart said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to winning. I’m trying to be more of a leader in all regards and I want to be a guy people can look to in good times and bad as somebody who’s just steady and consistent. I think that’s a big aspect of what separates the greats from people who are just good — consistency every single day. That’s my approach to it.”

Dart is limited this spring as he’s recovering from offseason surgery. He is throwing, however, and that meant a couple of his teammates met him in California during spring break when Dart was working with his quarterback trainers.

Dart said he feels good, noting there was a lot of energy Tuesday. Harris and Jordan Watkins joined him in California.

“It was great to have those guys out with me,” Dart said.