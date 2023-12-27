ATLANTA —Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding said Wednesday he didn’t take over this past January with any pre-set expectation.

Instead, he just focused on rebuilding the Rebels’ defense one day at a time.

It was something he’d learned from Alabama coach Nick Saban — process over results. Almost a year later, thanks in part to the Rebels’ defensive prowess, Ole Miss is preparing for Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Penn State.

“I think the first one was, for our players, we've got a spot-the-ball mindset on defense,” Golding said Wednesday during a press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta. “We don't care if it is practice, the playoffs or the playground, they spot the ball, we're going to play. I think, when you have new guys and you're coming into a new year, it's about competing and about getting better every day.

“I don't think at that point like, hey, our goal wasn't to win 11 games. We weren't focused on the outcome. It's, hey, how can we take day by day to learn the system a little better, to learn each other better, to practice harder, to prepare harder on order to play better football.

“I think those start stacking and start adding up. You got guys practicing extremely hard, playing hard. We probably rotate 28 guys on any given game on defense, which shows the depth we have on that side of the football. It’s neat to see the buy-in. You want for other guys to play well, and they start pulling for them and coaching them in meetings and all those.

“To see the development of that piece that I think correlates to winning and losing instead of focusing on the outcome, focusing on working your butt off and doing little things right. I think obviously towards the end of the year we played our best football because those things started to stack up.

“I think the credit goes to the players. I think they bought in. It's a really good group. They played extremely hard. There's some games that we probably want back, but they did some really good things to put ourselves in this position.”

Suntarine Perkins a work in progress: Golding had high praise for freshman Suntarine Perkins, even as the Rebels are still trying to figure out what position is Perkins’ long-term home.

“I think he's a very versatile player,” Golding said. “I think obviously this year, as late as we got him in, I think you've got to simplify it. He's such a good player that you've got to have him on the field. You try to find certain situations, certain packages to put him in to simplify and let him be able to react instead of have to think. Obviously his body type is very multiple to be able to play multiple spots.

“I think he has flexibility in the position with the spring and another summer. Obviously you'll see him at different spots. Being that athletic, he's very versatile. He'll give us the ability to play him in multiple spots. With the spring and the summer, I think you'll see that.”