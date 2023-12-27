Notes: Golding credits players' buy-in for successful 2023
ATLANTA —Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding said Wednesday he didn’t take over this past January with any pre-set expectation.
Instead, he just focused on rebuilding the Rebels’ defense one day at a time.
It was something he’d learned from Alabama coach Nick Saban — process over results. Almost a year later, thanks in part to the Rebels’ defensive prowess, Ole Miss is preparing for Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Penn State.
“I think the first one was, for our players, we've got a spot-the-ball mindset on defense,” Golding said Wednesday during a press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta. “We don't care if it is practice, the playoffs or the playground, they spot the ball, we're going to play. I think, when you have new guys and you're coming into a new year, it's about competing and about getting better every day.
“I don't think at that point like, hey, our goal wasn't to win 11 games. We weren't focused on the outcome. It's, hey, how can we take day by day to learn the system a little better, to learn each other better, to practice harder, to prepare harder on order to play better football.
“I think those start stacking and start adding up. You got guys practicing extremely hard, playing hard. We probably rotate 28 guys on any given game on defense, which shows the depth we have on that side of the football. It’s neat to see the buy-in. You want for other guys to play well, and they start pulling for them and coaching them in meetings and all those.
“To see the development of that piece that I think correlates to winning and losing instead of focusing on the outcome, focusing on working your butt off and doing little things right. I think obviously towards the end of the year we played our best football because those things started to stack up.
“I think the credit goes to the players. I think they bought in. It's a really good group. They played extremely hard. There's some games that we probably want back, but they did some really good things to put ourselves in this position.”
Suntarine Perkins a work in progress: Golding had high praise for freshman Suntarine Perkins, even as the Rebels are still trying to figure out what position is Perkins’ long-term home.
“I think he's a very versatile player,” Golding said. “I think obviously this year, as late as we got him in, I think you've got to simplify it. He's such a good player that you've got to have him on the field. You try to find certain situations, certain packages to put him in to simplify and let him be able to react instead of have to think. Obviously his body type is very multiple to be able to play multiple spots.
“I think he has flexibility in the position with the spring and another summer. Obviously you'll see him at different spots. Being that athletic, he's very versatile. He'll give us the ability to play him in multiple spots. With the spring and the summer, I think you'll see that.”
Nittany Lions’ offense a collaborative effort: Penn State will face Ole Miss with interim co-offensive coordinators — Ju’Juan Seider and Ty Howle. Both will remain on the Penn State staff next season, but for now, their focus is on preparing for Golding and the Rebels. The effort, they said, it collaborative.
“For the most part, me and Ty have always been working hand in hand since we've been here,” Seider said. "A lot of it is not new, but now we're on the front end doing calls and plays. Any time we do something new, we both approve it. It's not like, hey, I like this, but he doesn't like it.
"So we mutually agree on what we like. And not just what we like, what these guys like. At the end of the day, it's giving them a chance of being successful and giving them an opportunity to attack defense the way we want to, vertical, horizontal, and then get the ball in these guys' hands and let them play in between the tackles.”
“Obviously moving into that role, there's some duties that you didn't previously have to do, but it's been great obviously with us both kind of seeing things through the same set of eyes. It's made the transition easy,” Howle added. “Hopefully we left all of our bad plays at home and got our good plays on the sheet. There's really no temptation to call something that's been said in there. Biggest thing, trying to go out and win this bowl game and send our seniors out right.
Allar focusing on improvement: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has throws for 2,336 yards and 23 touchdowns — versus just one interception — in his first season as the Nittany Lions’ starter. He’s not resting on his laurels as he gets ready for Saturday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Instead, he is laser-focused on improving.
“For me, it's all about reps,” Allar said. “That’s how I've always been. I want to get as many reps as I can. So it doesn't matter the play. It doesn't matter if it's a run and pass. I want to try to be perfect in everything I do. The more reps I get in that is the better for me.
“I just try to take every rep as serious as I can, like game reps, like Coach Franklin always preaches, even if it's a walk through, making sure I'm going through my proper footwork, proper reads, getting a good mesh point with the running backs on different run plays from different positions on the -- like around the quarterback, whether it's under center, in the gun, or anything like that.
“So I just try to treat everything like it's a game and try to be perfect in every rep. So that's what I've been really focusing on these last couple weeks of bowl prep.”
Quoteworthy: “I'd say my experience here adapting to the defense, man, breathtaking. Great experience here. I love it here. I love Ole Miss with my whole heart. Life changing. I love it here.” — Ole Miss linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste