OXFORD | With Oxford mired in a week of triple-digit heat indices, Ole Miss practiced in full pads on Wednesday, a day after suffering through the warmest day of the summer.

The temperature on the artificial turf practice surface was more than 150 degrees on Tuesday, and Rebel coaches were pleased with how the players managed the sweltering temperatures as camp moves on.

Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, who likes tempo, is searching for the correct balance of speed and execution with his unit.

“Particularly with young guys you don’t want to sacrifice fundamentals,” Rodriguez said. “When you get fatigued sometimes, you lose things mentally and physically and you can’t have that slip. We have to do a good job of making sure the fundamentals don’t slip and we don’t sacrifice tempo. We’ll keep going hard and fast and do a good job of it but we have a ways to go.”

There’s a lot of work focused on different offensive groupings and using multiple personnel sets. Michael Howard played some left tackle on Wednesday, and the linemen are interchanging sides of the ball. It’s experimental, but it’s also what’s expected.

It’s caused some mental lapses, as players try to keep up with Rodriguez’s desired pace.

“I’ve never really looked at the number (of seconds between plays) but we’re trying to play faster than they are accustomed to a little bit and it’s with a lot of personnel groupings because that’s who we are and who we are going to be moving forward, too.

“We want guards and tackles to play both sides and the guards to play center. We have to find the combination — not just the five but the eight best — and how those combinations work.”