Notes: Heat adds extra element to Ole Miss practices this week
OXFORD | With Oxford mired in a week of triple-digit heat indices, Ole Miss practiced in full pads on Wednesday, a day after suffering through the warmest day of the summer.
The temperature on the artificial turf practice surface was more than 150 degrees on Tuesday, and Rebel coaches were pleased with how the players managed the sweltering temperatures as camp moves on.
Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, who likes tempo, is searching for the correct balance of speed and execution with his unit.
“Particularly with young guys you don’t want to sacrifice fundamentals,” Rodriguez said. “When you get fatigued sometimes, you lose things mentally and physically and you can’t have that slip. We have to do a good job of making sure the fundamentals don’t slip and we don’t sacrifice tempo. We’ll keep going hard and fast and do a good job of it but we have a ways to go.”
There’s a lot of work focused on different offensive groupings and using multiple personnel sets. Michael Howard played some left tackle on Wednesday, and the linemen are interchanging sides of the ball. It’s experimental, but it’s also what’s expected.
It’s caused some mental lapses, as players try to keep up with Rodriguez’s desired pace.
“I’ve never really looked at the number (of seconds between plays) but we’re trying to play faster than they are accustomed to a little bit and it’s with a lot of personnel groupings because that’s who we are and who we are going to be moving forward, too.
“We want guards and tackles to play both sides and the guards to play center. We have to find the combination — not just the five but the eight best — and how those combinations work.”
PENNAMON EMBRACES MOVE TO TIGHT END
D'Vaughn Pennamon spent the better part of two years rehabbing his knee with the focus of returning to running back. But with a crowded and talent running back room, Ole Miss coaches approached the redshirt junior about a switch to tight end.
Pennamon hasn't played with his hand on the ground since some fullback snaps in "Little League," but he's trying everything he can to get on the field.
Scottie Phillips and Isaiah Woullard return from last season, and newcomers Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner have turned heads so far in August camp. That, along with Tylan Knight's versatility, leaves little room for playing time.
Pennamon is trying to gain back some of the weight he'd previously lost, and he hopes his pass-catching ability and experience can lead to a niche.
"He had other guys in front of him and is a great young man and eager to play," Rodriguez said. "For him to get on the field the move was probably necessary. He has a great attitude and with multiple personnel sets we need the type of guys to win and we’ll give him a shot there."
Extra Points: Sam Williams was back full speed on Wednesday... Brenden Williams was slowed with an ankle injury... Lakia Henry remained with the first team in the media portion of Wednesday's practice... Rodriguez said Jonathan Mingo will certainly play and is picking things up well mentally... Grant Tisdale seems to be emerging as the likely No. 2 quarterback, per multiple people familiar with practices... Jalen Julius, Montrell Custis and Jon Haynes remained in no-contact jerseys... Ole Miss hasn't had any further significant injuries that put Memphis availability in jeopardy.