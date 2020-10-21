RebelGrove - Notes: Injury news good for Ole Miss as fall continues

OXFORD | Ole Miss is in good shape to complete its fall workouts without any further COVID-19 issues. The Rebels had a two-week break due to positive cases and contact tracing but have been back as a full roster for nearly two weeks and will complete their practices for the semester in November. The NCAA allows a team to pause workouts without losing days in the overall 45-day practice-time window. Players who test positive, once cleared, don’t have to test again for 90 days, so the possible number of cases within the team isn’t a big one. “Last week’s test was no positives,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “Which you’d expect after you get back from quarantine. Usually it’s in spurts, and that’s why we had to stop. We had too many at one time. To be honest with you we’ve had more positives than negatives on the team so the number of guys on the team who could get it is dwindling.”

BENCH, DIAMOND, MYERS PROGRESSING WELL FROM INJURIES

The injury news is good news for Ole Miss at this point of several critical players’ rehabilitations. Justin Bench, who injured his hand during summer ball, is clear to do all baseball activity defensively, and he showed well all over the infield during the weekend. He’s still in a rehabilitation program offensively, as trainer Josh Porter is putting him through a return-to-swing template designed by Dr. James Andrews. Bench can play anywhere but is expected to challenge Jacob Gonzalez and others at shortstop while also having the ability to slide out to centerfield if needed. “He’s gaining ground and just don’t know what it will look like,” Bianco said. “He’s fine, and he’s going to be fine. It’s just how quickly can he swing the bat. There’s an expectation he will swing before the end of the fall. He’s been full-go defensively. He played all over the infield. He made diving plays. No reservations whatsoever.” Derek Diamond suffered a forearm strain during the summer, but it appears to simply be that and not a precursor to anything more serious. Ole Miss’ Sunday starter in 2020, Diamond has thrown bullpens two straight weeks and is getting some work in at other positions while progressing through his throwing program. “Derek… looked terrific,” Bianco said. “He threw all his pitches and it was a normal bullpen. Looked good and more bounce in his step. Not likely he will pitch this fall. I hate to say never and close the door but it’s not the goal. Can we get him back and ready to compete on the mound? There’s no expectation and let’s take it week to week and keep gaining ground.” Diamond was up to 90 MPH with his fastball and didn’t have any pain during the session. Tyler Myers, who had Tommy John surgery right before the 2020 season opener, maxed at 91 MPH in his bullpens and should add another reliever option for the Rebels in 2021. “Myers has been terrific, and guys are getting better, so that’s good,” Bianco said.

BIANCO FINE WITH NO OUTSIDE COMPETITION THIS FALL