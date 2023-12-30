“It was really cool. I had maybe 20-30 people come to the game today. It was awesome to just make history with my guys, and then even more special to do it at home. So it was great.”

“I think it speaks to the culture the guys had already when we got here and how they took us in and kind of showed us how things were supposed to be and how the coaches wanted things aligned,” Ivey said, reflecting on the Rebels’ 11-2 finish. “Yeah, just very thankful for (Ole Miss defensive line) Coach (Randall) Joyner and Coach (Lane) Kiffin just showing us the ropes and making us feel at home day one.

Turns out, all that effort was worth it, as Ivey put on a show, recording five tackles and two pass break-ups — one that resulted in a Daijahn Anthony interception — in Ole Miss’ 38-25 win over Penn State.

Dart, Judkins decline to comment on future: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns Saturday, completing 25 of 40 passes. Dart also picked up 15 rushing yards on a gimpy ankle that he injured on the first play of the game.

“Obviously, we made history and left a legacy,” Dart said. “It’s pretty surreal and kind of hard to wrap your head around. I think we were just a unique team, a unique group of guys that really bought into each other. We just wanted to play for each other and win for each other.”

Dart said the season was “special,” noting that he “knew this year was going to be special before it even started.”

Asked if he could see himself running it back for another year in Oxford, Dart said he was “really just going to enjoy this moment with my teammates” and “live in this moment.”

Running back Quinshon Judkins rushed 34 times for 106 yards Saturday. He said he was confident coming in against Penn State, even though the Nittany Lions entered the game with the nation’s best statistical defense.

“We really just schemed them up,” Judkins said.

Judkins said Ole Miss is just beginning.

“If you look at the transfer portal and the guys who (have committed) to come here right now, it’s going to be much better players and players are going to continue to come here and win games and do what’s best for our team,” Judkins said. “Just me playing my role here is all that really matters.”

Asked if he anticipates being back in that role next season, Judkins said he was still “soaking it all in,” adding that he hasn’t really been focused on anything but the Peach Bowl.

Harris planning to be a recruiter: Tre Harris caught seven passes for 134 yards Saturday, but he was already turning the page Saturday afternoon to recruiter-in-chief.

Harris said he wants to make sure the 2024 team has the same buy-in and culture as the one that finished 11-2 this season.

“If we go out there and have a pro mindset, we can set the world on fire next year if everybody does that,” Harris said. “I’m very confident. Really this year the goal was to go out there and win the SEC championship. We came up a little short but going into next year, we all know what the goal is and that’s a championship. Everybody is full steam ahead and this season is going to catapult everybody into working even harder because we know how good this team can really be.”

Asked if he was going to work to persuade Dart and Judkins to return for another season, as Harris has already pledged to do, the former Louisiana Tech star laughed.

“Trust me, I’m on their backs,” Harris said. “I’m trying to get those boys to stay. Don’t even worry about that. I’m going to close the deal on those two. Don’t even worry.”

Crazy stat: Penn State was outscored 11-0 in the third quarter after entering Saturday’s game with a 115-3 advantage in third-quarter points during the season.

“That was really cool to come out in the second half like that, a game that we had the lead and really had a great, kind of dominant third quarter in a lot of phases of the game,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “I don't have it in front of me, but I saw the drive chart up on the big screen before the end of the game there, the last couple series. There were a lot of touchdowns and scorers over here on our side in that third quarter and the first half of the fourth quarter and a lot of punts and then a blocked field goal on their side."