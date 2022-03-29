Notes: James enjoying move to left side of Rebels' revamped offensive line

OXFORD -- Jeremy James has done a little bit of everything since arriving at Ole Miss in 2019.

He earned freshman All-American honors in 2020, starting 10 games at right guard. Last season, James moved out to right tackle and turned heads with his combination of power and footwork.

This spring, as Ole Miss prepares for the 2022 season, James is still at tackle, but he's shifted to the left side, where he'll be asked to protect the blind side of whoever plays quarterback for the Rebels this fall.

"They talked to me after the bowl game and they asked me if that was something I wanted to do," James said Tuesday. "I told them I'd do whatever."

Of course, the left tackle spot is more marketable at the next level. Left tackle is right up there with quarterback, defensive end, cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL. Those players are coveted.

"It was more really whatever the team needed from me," James said. "I wasn't really thinking about that.

James altruistic views aside, he knows the versatility he's shown at Ole Miss should make him more marketable when he leaves Ole Miss for the professional ranks.

"I think it doesn't hurt," James said. "I hope it helps (his professional stock)"

For now, though, James' stock is on Ole Miss. The Rebels are coming off a 10-3 season, one that saw him and former left tackle Nick Broeker anchor the offensive line all fall. Broeker has moved to left guard, opening the other tackle spot for Western Kentucky transfer Mason Brooks. Caleb Warren has moved to center and Eli Acker appears entrenched at right guard.

"It's awesome," James said when asked how he's enjoyed playing next to Broeker in the Rebels' revamped offensive line. "It's weird but it's awesome. I love it. I love playing next to him. ...We think we can do as good as we want to, however hard we work to do it. We've already talked about the rock and the run left hats this year. Nick pulled out a few times last season.

James had high praise for Brooks, calling the big Texan "very competitive," and adding that Brooks "is going to be really good for us."