OXFORD -- Ole Miss trailed, 49-7, when play resumed in the third quarter this past Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

No one was delusional enough to believe the Rebels were coming back from 42 points down to No. 1 Alabama.

Still, something clicked inside Benito Jones, who recorded two tackles for loss on that opening series. Alabama won, 62-7, and Jones isn't making more of his play than it deserves, but he's hopeful some success _ any success _ on defense will serve to motivate the Rebels moving forward.

"You're playing for yourself, the school, the team," Jones said. "I was just showing everybody that the defense is still alive. That one series, it felt good to me and I thought we had a chance. I just felt excited. It was a tackle for loss on the No. 1-ranked team in the country. I mean, any team, to be honest, it's always good to get a TFL or a sack. I did have emotion after making two TFLs. It was just my adrenaline."

Ole Miss' defense has been lit up in the past two games, both by Southern Illinois and Alabama. Jones said the Rebels' issue is a failure to execute.

"It's small things," Jones said. "We have to key into our assignments. We went back and watched the film. Some of the assignments are on us. It's small things."

Jones said Ole Miss' first-half issues on defense are a mystery.

"We let guys go 30-plus on us in the first half and then we play way better in the second half," Jones said. "I don't know if it's a mind thing or a team thing."

Ole Miss entertains Kent State Saturday at 11 a.m.