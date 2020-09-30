RebelGrove - Notes: Kiffin sees progress as Rebels prepare for trip to Lexington

OXFORD -- After giving up 642 yards of total offense in a 51-35 loss to Florida this past Saturday, Ole Miss has turned a ton of focus to the basics of defense this week as the Rebels prepare for Saturday's game at Kentucky.

Ole Miss and the Wildcats (0-1) meet at Kroger Field in Lexington at 3 p.m. CDT Saturday.

"We're going to have our hands full," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday. "The guys have done a good job this week. It's our first real week of a normal schedule. We're just getting used to that also."

Kentucky, Kiffin said, is a "very different opponent from a scheme standpoint. Hopefully we match up better with that too."

Kentucky doesn't go vertical as much as Florida did/does. So this week, Kiffin said, the Rebels have worked more on tackling.

"I thought we tackled poorly," Kiffin said. "It's basic football. You have to line up, know where you're supposed to be and make the play."

REBELS' STAFF GETTING TO KNOW ONE ANOTHER

The Florida game marked the first time most of the Ole Miss staff had ever worked together on a game day. Kiffin was asked Wednesday about the staff's synergy and chemistry against the Gators.

"I think it was good," Kiffin said. "I think those things are difficult. There's a lot of staff. If you just take the 10 full-time (on-field assistants), I think nine of them I've never worked with. So that does take some getting used to. It's much different when you're returning and been with the guys for years. That'll get better as we learn how each other works and expectations."

NO NEWS ON REESE

Kiffin was asked Wednesday about the status of Georgia transfer Otis Reese, who has not yet been cleared to play this season. Before the reporter could stutter the question out (I was the reporter, so I can make fun of my tongue-tied self), Kiffin was answering in the negative.

"I know nothing different," Kiffin said, referring to a vote among Southeastern Conference chancellors and presidents that was supposed to happen this week regarding intra-conference transfers and immediate eligibility. "I assume it hasn't happened because I asked again this morning and they said it hadn't happened."

Kiffin said he's asked for an explanation. However, he intimated he hasn't received one with great detail.

"I guess I'm told everybody hasn't voted," Kiffin said. "I don't know what that means. I really don't understand why it's so difficult."

REBEL RUMBLINGS

-- Ole Miss has zero positive COVID-19 tests for the third week in the row.

-- Kiffin said that while he needs "to do a better job" keeping his face covered during games, he acknowledged it's difficult to coach with a face covering. "It's hot out there and it's unusual."

-- Kiffin said there are still competitions for starting jobs on defense, adding there is competition for running back and wide receiver depth as well.

-- Kiffin said he's been pleased with Dannis Jackson this week and he expects him to see more action at Kentucky. Braylon Sanders has been limited somewhat with an injury, but Kiffin expressed hope Sanders could play a larger role this weekend.

-- Kiffin praised punter Mac Brown and the punt team for their performance against Florida. "Obviously, we'd like to not use them that much, so hopefully he doesn't get a lot of work."

-- Kiffin said the Rebels have gotten good feedback from prospects since Saturday's game. Specifically, he said recruits thought some of Ole Miss' sideline celebrations after touchdowns and turnovers were "really neat." Additionally, Kiffin said, recruits loved the powder blue jerseys and the Rebels' explosive offense. "We were fun to watch and the team had good energy, so that's all been good. Now, we need to win. That will certainly help a lot more."