NASHVILLE —Lane Kiffin was in his element Thursday at Southeastern Conference Media Days in Nashville.

The fourth-year Ole Miss coach is at his best, from a media standpoint, when he’s answering big-picture questions about the state of college football. Kiffin had plenty to say Thursday morning as he made the media rotations at the Grand Hyatt, as he was bombarded with questions about NIL, the transfer portal and ideas about how to “fix” the sport.

“I tell our staff, I don't like you to tell me the problem but not the solution,” Kiffin said. “So I feel like that in this one; that I don't have the exact solution because it is so complicated and the Commissioner (Greg Sankey), who is much more educated that I on these things. Because I used to say they should be employee so they can have real contracts, so when they come, you can sign somebody to a two-, three-, four-year contract. But there's way more issues.

“That solves one problem but opens up more when they are actually employees of the university. I don't have the exact answers. I've always said whenasked, shorten the windows so at least we know what your roster is and not so many chances for players. Because really, like I said, I like the players get paid but you don't — there's no other system like it. Like the player -- I've told our players. I've told our parents of our significant players, it is a great time to be a kid or a parent, okay, with where college football is. They will probably eventually fix this, so you will be this one window of a couple years where you can literally leverage your program every window or you can go into free agency and find the most money out there.

“And now we are seeing you really can get paid three times if you want to. You can get paid coming out of high school. You can one-time transfer, go in, get the most money and get paid again. And then you can grad transfer and then get paid again. Eventually you'll not be able to do that, I would think, and have that leverage every semester to be able to do that. I've told them it's an awesome time for them.”

Kiffin was asked about the idea of revenue sharing, something Ole Miss’ collective, The Grove Collective, has supported as part of a conglomerate of collectives lobbying Congress to legislate the changing landscape.

“Again, I think like almost everything on this subject, there's good and bad to everything that comes in,” Kiffin said. “I think that revenue sharing on the surface would be great because players are getting paid and it's coming from the money they are helping make the university. But, again, I kind of try to think things through, and the other things that happen when you do something, just like when everybody is like, ‘We have this NIL, it’s great, and this portal, it's great.’ Whoa. And I'm not saying I was the only one saying it. Whoa, this is a disaster coming because you just legalized cheating and you just told

donors they can pay the players is what you did.

“And it's supposed to be set up -- well, really it's for your name, image, likeness, for your marketing. Again, that’s not what happened. That's not what's happening. They are getting paid to go to school. So it's pay-for-play. So the revenue sharing sounds really good, but then they are like, ‘Okay, well, we are going to revenue share and

that's all they get.’ I say, ‘Okay, well, wait. But they are still going to have NIL, which really isn't NIL for probably 99 percent of the kids. They are not really getting the money for their marketing rights. So then revenue sharing will be good, but then you're still going to have this.’

“So they say revenue sharing would make it an equal playing field, which is what the NCAA always wants to do, make things an equal playing field. Well, obviously what we described with no salary cap and everybody operating off different budgets, that's not anywhere close. I don't know that that fixes it. Sounds good but then you are still going to have: ‘Here is your revenue-sharing pot that everybody is the same, but then here you're still going to have all this other money that donors can go give players.’ Or the way it is now, in some states, the school just funnels the money to the players.”

Kiffin was asked to rank college football boosters and responded with one of the funniest answers from the four-day event.

“I am not about to start putting rankings out on boosters from top to bottom in the conference,” Kiffin said, laughing. “God, I want to so bad, though. The commissioner said, ‘Remember, we've grown a lot and you don't have to respond to every question to show everybody you have the answer.’ So I'm going to do that on this situation. But like I said kind of before, you want to look at the best boosters in the country and eventually the schools that have the most money that decide to pay the players, just look at recruiting rankings the next few years. That will give you your answer.”

Quarterback competition: Kiffin said Ole Miss will go into preseason camp with a very competitive quarterback room.

“And it’s much better shape, which is our goal as a staff and a roster to try to make each position group more competitive and more balanced throughout each year,” Kiffin said. “It’s probably the best it’s been since we’ve been here, so we’re excited about camp coming up to see these guys fully healthy and compete.”

Kiffin said Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders is “100 percent” healthy now after battling shoulder issues in the spring. He also had high praise for incumbent starter Jaxson Dart, who had a terrific spring for the Rebels.

“I think Jaxson’s done an amazing job,” Kiffin said. “He had a great spring from a play standpoint, a leadership standpoint and improvement. He’s throwing the ball better than he ever has, so we think he’s going to have a great camp.”

Freshman Austin Simmons is also in the room and ready for camp after reclassifying and signing with Ole Miss this summer.

“There were a lot of conversations with that,” Kiffin said. “They had explored that option and had kind of been on track to do that at another school (Florida), so they were headed in that direction but it was still open that he could stay, so there were a lot of conversations. We are excited he decided to come. He’s a very talented player with tremendous upside and he’s a great baseball player also.”

Culture is a focus: Last season, culture was very much on Kiffin’s mind. That remains the case this year, as Ole Miss went heavy in the transfer portal for the second straight year.

“I think I said at the beginning of free agency when this whole thing was set up that you were going to have some culture challenges as you flip your roster like this,” Kiffin said. “Some of it is under your control and some of it is not under your control because kids leave. It’s not ideal to have 40 scholarships of your 85 guys to be brand new. It was a challenge last year and I didn’t handle it well at the end.

“I think that’s a big challenge when you have so many new guys that once things don’t go the way they want them to go, keeping everybody together because you don’t have years where they’ve been together.”

New defense, new challenge: New defensive coordinator Pete Golding is working with new assistants, new prospects and 14 transfer portal additions on that side of the ball this fall. Kiffin was asked about the progress of the Rebels’ defense Thursday and he admitted the program has “a lot of work to do there.”

“We had some significant players injured in the spring, including Cedric (Johnson), who is here today, and a lot of new staff over there,” Kiffin said. “So that’s a huge challenge for us in this camp coming up, just to get everything installed and get all of the moving parts figured out.

“We were pretty tireless about looking everywhere because we had a lot of needs and number issues over there, especially on the back end because of transfers and departures. There’s a lot of new people, including some who weren’t here in the spring, so that’s going to be a big challenge putting those pieces together.”

Praise for Judkins: Kiffin said Thursday if Ole Miss needs to rely heavily on sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins this fall, it can. At Alabama, as the Tide’s offensive coordinator, Kiffin once gave Derrick Henry more than 300 carries in a single season.

“It was pretty amazing for a true freshman to carry as much as he did in the SEC,” said Kiffin, referring to Judkins’ 274 carries, 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. “He’s kind of done that, not to the extent Derrick did. He set an SEC record for carries that year, but I think if we have to, he could do it.”

Kiffin also said he’s been impressed with how Judkins has handled success and all that comes with that.

“That’s always a challenge for coaches, let alone players, when they get a lot after they’ve had success,” Kiffin said. “I think now, because of NIL, that challenge is even bigger. Now, you’re giving kids money early on also on top of all the credit and telling them how great they are and records and all of those things. That is a really big challenge and even though he’s mature and he’s done a great job, we have to stay on top of that.”