OXFORD – The Ole Miss softball Rebels whipped UT-Martin, 13-0, Tuesday, just another chapter in what is fast becoming a season-long roll.

The Rebels, now 31-11 overall and 9-5 in the Southeastern Conference, haven’t dropped a conference season yet this year. In the same vain, they have also picked up 10 wins over top-25 teams, two victories more than their eight-win total last year against similar competition.

“I feel like our team is a happy, close and passionate team” sophomore Abbey Latham said following the Tuesday victory. “We all put in so much hard work and we’re reaping the rewards right now.”

Even with several big wins already notched on the Rebels’ collective belt, there remains three SEC contests over the next few weekends, including weekend series that provide Ole Miss the opportunity to grab top-25 wins over No. 21 Georgia and No. 9 Tennessee.

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot right now” Ole Miss coach Mike Smith said. “We control our own destiny. The frustrating part is that we don’t get to play an Alabama or LSU that is in front of us. Now we have to hope that some of those other teams knock them off.”

Add this upcoming weekend’s Mississippi State series to the mix and Smith’s squad possesses plenty of opportunity to not only improve upon their ranking but also move up in the SEC standings:

Ranking (Softball America) |Team | SEC Record | Overall

#4 | Alabama | 11-4 | 42-4

#6 | LSU | 13-5 | 36-9

#9 | Tennessee | 10-5 | 33-8

#10 | Ole Miss | 9-5 | 31-11

#11 | Florida | 9-6 | 36-9

#19 | Auburn | 9-6 | 33-10

#18 | Kentucky | 9-9 | 26-17

NR | Missouri | 7-8 | 24-18

#15 | S. Carolina | 7-10 | 31-12

#22 | Arkansas | 6-9 | 32-14

# 21 | Georgia | 5-10 | 30-14

NR | Miss. State | 3-12 | 26-17

NR | Texas A&M | 3-12 | 25-18

*Standings Include Games Up to Tuesday April 16th

Latham has been one of the most integral pieces of the Rebels’ success lately.

“Abbey (Latham) is just a student of the game” Smith said. “She does a really good job with just preparing herself every day.”

After posting a 2-for-3 day against UT-Martin, the multi-dimensional Latham now stands with a .354 batting average on the season and, more importantly, a .424 on-base percentage.

“She finds a way, she puts the ball in play, she hits the ball hard and she creates a lot of chaos” Smith said.

Having notched a freshman season that saw her lead the team with seven home runs and a .652 slugging percentage, she has now matched her dinger count from a season ago with 10 games left in the regular season.

“She’s a special type of kid and she loves to compete” Smith said. “I’ve been able to see the growth with her from last year, really the last half of the season from last year and what she’s been able to do coming off the shoulder surgery. I’m just happy that she’s part of our program.”

Ole Miss will head to Starkville Wednesday for their series with Mississippi State which will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.

“When you play Mississippi State, your rival, records go out the window, stats go out the window, everything goes out the window,” Smith said. “You still have to be able to control it, though. And I think the team that does that the best this weekend will be the team that comes out successful.”