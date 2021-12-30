Notes: Lebby sees bright future for Altmyer, Rebels
Jeff Lebby won’t be at Ole Miss later this spring or next fall when the Rebels begin preparing for the 2022 season.
However, the Oklahoma offensive coordinator, in New Orleans this week to finish his duties in the same role at Ole Miss as the Rebels prepare for Saturday night’s Allstate Sugar Bowl against Baylor, believes Ole Miss is in great shape moving forward.
“There are good players inside the building,” Lebby said. “There’s going to be really good players that show up between now and August 1, once they start fall camp. So there's good players here. They're going to continue to get really good players. So I would sure expect for this thing to keep climbing in the direction that it's been climbing the last two years. So I don't see any reason for change there.”
Specifically, Lebby had high praise for Ole Miss backup quarterback Luke Altmyer, who figures to compete for the starting job upon Matt Corral’s departure after Saturday’s game against the Big 12 champions.
“Luke's a football junkie,” Lebby said. “He loves it. He's ate up with it. He goes about it the right way. The kid spends a ton of time in the building. He understands what it takes to be a great player at the position. So there's been a ton of growth because of the amount of time he's put in.
“I think it's been invaluable for him to be able to sit here and watch Matt do it at the highest level from a preparation standpoint. And obviously, the way Matt plays the game every Saturday is incredibly unique. So that's been huge for Luke as well. But got a big-time future for sure.”
REBELS FEELING HEALTHY ON OFFENSE
Lebby said one of the most exciting things to watch the last couple of weeks has been the return to health of the Rebels’ offense.
Ole Miss’ wide receiver corps has been missing games and nursing injuries since late September, when Jonathan Mingo suffered a broken foot in the days leading up to Ole Miss’ loss at Alabama. Braylon Sanders suffered a shoulder injury a week later in a win over Arkansas and Dontario Drummond sprained his hamstring in October in a loss at Auburn.
Throw in Corral’s knee injury, suffered in early October in a win at Tennessee, and a host of other injuries, and the Rebels’ offense has looked like the walking wounded for at least two-thirds of the season.
“It has been a long stretch,” Lebby said. “I think when you play inside this league and you play the schedule that we're playing, it's kind of part of it and comes with the territory. While at the same time, I think we're going to step on the field Saturday night as ready as we've been since walking in the dome (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) versus Louisville. So excited about that. Hopefully continue that trend here in the next 24 hours, having all our guys and being ready to roll.”
“It’s good to have everybody back,” Sanders said. “As a tempo team, having everybody back can help us tremendously. You can see we’re moving. We’re playing faster in practice and everybody is looking great.”
CONNER, BROEKER FOCUSED ON NOW
Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner said Thursday he hasn’t made any decisions yet about his future. There have been rumblings late this season that Conner could test the NFL Draft waters, though sources have told RebelGrove.com recently Conner is leaning towards returning to Ole Miss for another season in 2022.
“Right now, I’m not even thinking about that,” Conner said. “I’ll deal with that after the Sugar Bowl and make some decisions.”
Meanwhile, offensive tackle Nick Broeker admitted he’s considered the possibility Saturday is the end of his college career.
“I’m still trying to figure everything out,” Broeker said. “I’ve kind of thought about it a little bit but I’m definitely trying to soak it all in, enjoy the Sugar Bowl and do everything I can to try to win this game.”
BAYLOR’S ROBERTS HAS RESPECT FOR CORRAL, REBELS
Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said two things stand out when watching Ole Miss film — Corral’s talent and the Rebels’ tempo.
“Matt has a live arm,” Roberts said Thursday morning. “He’s athletic. He can extend plays; he can create plays. I think sometimes he's got eyes on the sides of his heads. He sees receivers, I don't know how he sees them sometimes. He's a very impressive quarterback.
“So one of the things we've got to do is make sure -- we have to make him a little uncomfortable. We're going to have to pressure him. We've got to have an effective rush because, if he sits back there and has time to go to a second and third progression and do that stuff, he's dangerous and keeps the sticks moving.
“So we've got to get an effective pass rush. And the biggest thing is keep him in the pocket is another thing, not let him extend plays, get out of the pocket and find those receivers down the field.”
To control Ole Miss, Roberts said, the Bears must stop the Rebels’ running game.
“The one thing they do have is they have incredible running backs. Ealy and Snoop are really good football players. So they have a running back corps that's pretty outstanding, and it starts with running the football.
“So you've got to do that. And then with him, it's a lot about -- they go so fast. So the biggest key is really make sure you get your cleats in the turf and get lined up. So many times there's a tempo to their game. It's so much faster than anything you're seeing. Even flip on the game film, and so many people can't get lined up. A lot of explosives are coming off of that. And then they wear people out just because of their tempo, guys getting tired and not rushing the quarterback, and letting the receivers get open.
“That's going to be huge. I mean, it really is. But it's adjusting to the tempo of the game, realizing how fast it's going to go. And then you want to stop the run and get us into situations where we know he's going to run the football. We can tee it up. We can go after him. And then we'll have a much better chance at that point to have some rush integrity and be able to keep him in the pocket and protect the quarters and make him throw the ball in tight windows.”