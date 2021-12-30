Notes: Lebby sees bright future for Altmyer, Rebels

RebelGrove.com's Sugar Bowl coverage is brought to you by the Clearwater Group. The Clearwater Group is a Mississippi based public affairs firm focused on lobbying, communications and grassroots advocacy issues. They represent a wide range of national and state businesses and associations who are involved in healthcare, gaming, engineering, education, telecommunications, finance and a number of other industries interfacing with government. The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

Jeff Lebby won’t be at Ole Miss later this spring or next fall when the Rebels begin preparing for the 2022 season. However, the Oklahoma offensive coordinator, in New Orleans this week to finish his duties in the same role at Ole Miss as the Rebels prepare for Saturday night’s Allstate Sugar Bowl against Baylor, believes Ole Miss is in great shape moving forward. “There are good players inside the building,” Lebby said. “There’s going to be really good players that show up between now and August 1, once they start fall camp. So there's good players here. They're going to continue to get really good players. So I would sure expect for this thing to keep climbing in the direction that it's been climbing the last two years. So I don't see any reason for change there.” Specifically, Lebby had high praise for Ole Miss backup quarterback Luke Altmyer, who figures to compete for the starting job upon Matt Corral’s departure after Saturday’s game against the Big 12 champions. “Luke's a football junkie,” Lebby said. “He loves it. He's ate up with it. He goes about it the right way. The kid spends a ton of time in the building. He understands what it takes to be a great player at the position. So there's been a ton of growth because of the amount of time he's put in. “I think it's been invaluable for him to be able to sit here and watch Matt do it at the highest level from a preparation standpoint. And obviously, the way Matt plays the game every Saturday is incredibly unique. So that's been huge for Luke as well. But got a big-time future for sure.”

REBELS FEELING HEALTHY ON OFFENSE

Lebby said one of the most exciting things to watch the last couple of weeks has been the return to health of the Rebels’ offense. Ole Miss’ wide receiver corps has been missing games and nursing injuries since late September, when Jonathan Mingo suffered a broken foot in the days leading up to Ole Miss’ loss at Alabama. Braylon Sanders suffered a shoulder injury a week later in a win over Arkansas and Dontario Drummond sprained his hamstring in October in a loss at Auburn. Throw in Corral’s knee injury, suffered in early October in a win at Tennessee, and a host of other injuries, and the Rebels’ offense has looked like the walking wounded for at least two-thirds of the season. “It has been a long stretch,” Lebby said. “I think when you play inside this league and you play the schedule that we're playing, it's kind of part of it and comes with the territory. While at the same time, I think we're going to step on the field Saturday night as ready as we've been since walking in the dome (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) versus Louisville. So excited about that. Hopefully continue that trend here in the next 24 hours, having all our guys and being ready to roll.” “It’s good to have everybody back,” Sanders said. “As a tempo team, having everybody back can help us tremendously. You can see we’re moving. We’re playing faster in practice and everybody is looking great.”

CONNER, BROEKER FOCUSED ON NOW

Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner said Thursday he hasn’t made any decisions yet about his future. There have been rumblings late this season that Conner could test the NFL Draft waters, though sources have told RebelGrove.com recently Conner is leaning towards returning to Ole Miss for another season in 2022. “Right now, I’m not even thinking about that,” Conner said. “I’ll deal with that after the Sugar Bowl and make some decisions.” Meanwhile, offensive tackle Nick Broeker admitted he’s considered the possibility Saturday is the end of his college career. “I’m still trying to figure everything out,” Broeker said. “I’ve kind of thought about it a little bit but I’m definitely trying to soak it all in, enjoy the Sugar Bowl and do everything I can to try to win this game.”

