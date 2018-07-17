ATLANTA — A year ago, Matt Luke was Ole Miss’ offensive line coach.

As rumors of embarrassing phone calls began to circulate in media circles, Hugh Freeze represented Ole Miss at Southeastern Conference Media Days.

One week after Freeze left the dais in Hoover, Ala., he was out at Ole Miss’ coach, leaving Luke to take over on an interim basis.

One year later, the interim tag has been dropped, and Luke is now the face of the Ole Miss program. He made his SEC Media Days debut Tuesday in Atlanta, eager to steer the Rebels through the final phases of an NCAA scandal that rocked the program and resulted in a two-year postseason ban.

“I’m really excited,” Luke said early Tuesday morning. “I’m really excited about the way we finished last season (with) a lot of momentum and winning three of the last four games and then having a great recruiting class and then a really productive spring. I like the way our guys are working this summer, not only strength and conditioning wise but also from that culture standpoint. You can really see it building and I think maybe from all the experiences these guys have been through have really brought them together. I’m really excited to see that grow. I think for me, I’m excited to put a product on the field that when the Ole Miss fans watch it, they’re like, ‘Hey, that’s my team. I’m proud of the Ole Miss Rebels.’ I think I do carry that responsibility of putting a product on the field that everyone is proud of.”

Luke said he felt continuity would be a strength for Ole Miss, which went 6-6 in 2017. The coaching staff returns intact, and following a season full of question marks, the program has stability it’s lacked in previous seasons.

“I think continuity in this day and age is very important,” Luke said. “I thought it was important to keep the same system on offense and defense and we do have 15 returning starters coming back. We’re really just trying to build on what we started at the end of last season. I think that’s how it will be different.”

Luke said he won’t change much from what he did a year ago. However, the experience he garnered after the whirlwind that was last July has given him added confidence moving forward.

“It doesn’t come with a handbook,” Luke said. “You learn things with experience. I do think me being around a lot of really good head coaches for so long really did help prepare me for this. Then obviously with my knowledge and comfort level with Ole Miss really helped me. It obviously will be easier to handle all the time constraints that you’re under. That, for me, was the biggest challenge — dealing with media, dealing with recruiting, dealing with your players. I think all of that will be one year better.”

As for the bowl ineligibility, Ole Miss is hopeful it can get relief as a result of its appeal of NCAA sanctions. The schools should hear something from the NCAA next month. Luke, for his part, said Tuesday he’s preparing as if the Rebels will indeed be ineligible for the postseason. If that changes, he said, it’ll be a bonus.

“I think when you’ve been through that already, I think the kids know what to expect and that’s the way we’re planning,” Luke said. “I think I was most proud of (last season) was how the young men played for each other. You see these guys right now and they’re getting up at 6 in the morning and they’re working. They’re lifting in the afternoon and they’re really putting a lot of time in. Several of these young men have goals of playing in the NFL but their work ethic and how they play for each other has really been impressive.”

Notes:

Luke confident Rebels can survive Bowie’s loss: It was announced Monday cornerback D.D. Bowie is leaving the program for personal reasons. However, Luke said Tuesday he still sees Ole Miss’ defensive secondary as a strength.

“I think we are really deep in that area,” Luke said. “Jaylon (Jones) has done a good job. Ken Webster is a senior. Javien Hamilton is really, really good. We have some good young corners coming in. I’ve been very impressed with Jacory Hawkins and Keidron Smith. Those guys have a lot of athleticism, so we are fortunate to be pretty deep in the secondary.”

Running the ball, stopping the run Priority One: Luke spoke repeatedly Tuesday about Ole Miss’ need to replace Jordan Wilkins at running back as well as figuring out a way on defense to stop the run.

“We were able to kill two birds with one stone this spring with that,” Luke said. “I was very impressed with Scottie Phillips. I’ve mentioned Isaiah Woullard a couple of times. Those were the two surprises of spring, how well they did, and I think that competition has pushed Eric Swinney to get better too.”

Luke didn’t sound confident regarding D’Vaughn Pennamon, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a November loss to Texas A&M.

“It was a pretty significant injury,” Luke said. “He is running and trying to get back into shape. I will probably no more at the end of fall camp or the first few games, but it was a very significant injury. It’ll have to be a wait-and-see approach.”

Luke said it may be the middle to the end of the season, if at all, when Pennamon is available this season.

As for stopping the run, well, that’s a little more complicated.

“That’s kind of the elephant in the room,” Luke said. “Everyone wants to know how we’re going to stop the run. It’s been an area of emphasis. I feel really good about our secondary and I think we’re going to find creative ways to load the box — different ways, different angles _ and we’re going to try to force offenses to throw it over the top to beat us. I think if we can do that, I think that will bode well for us.”

The Rebels struggled mightily in that category in 2017, a result, Luke said, of occasional failures to be in the right place defensively and also of simply not making plays.

“More times when you watched the tape, we were like, ‘We weren’t aligned correctly here or we didn’t do it exactly right there.’ The challenge in this league is you have to do it consistently over and over and over,” Luke said. “It can get frustrating because you’ll fit it exactly right and a good running back will make somebody miss. I think the more times you do it right, over and over again, that’s how you get successful.

“We have some talented young linebackers coming in. I’m anxious to see what Josh Clark and (Mohammed Sonogo) are able to do with one more year under our belt. I did see some improvement with guys in the spring. …I think Zedrick (Woods) is one of the leaders on defense and obviously C.J. (Moore) being the Chucky Mullins Award winner, those guys give you two older stalwarts who have played a lot of football in this league. Then you have a senior in Ken Webster and Jaylon at corner. I feel really good about our secondary. I think we can challenge some people and load the box and see if they’ll test Jaylon and Ken.”

Ta’amu impressing: Luke heaped praise on quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who led the Rebels to a strong finish in 2017 after replacing Shea Patterson following Patterson’s knee injury in an October loss to LSU.

“This is his team now,” Luke said. “That’s been fun for me to watch him grow. I think he finished the season exceeding all of our expectations last year, and to see him grow and have a full offseason and a full spring and summer to develop that rapport with not only the wide receivers but the running backs and the O-linemen, I’m looking for really big things from him.

“I think we knew he was talented and he could run and he could throw but his first seven possessions were scoring drives. And I think when he did that, everybody was like, ‘OK.’ Then in the Texas A&M game, he took a big hit under the chin and came back and battled back. He went on the road twice in the Southeastern Conference. A two-minute drive to win a game on the road. All those things, along with the type of young man he is, I think it all just kind of culminated in all the guys appreciating him.”