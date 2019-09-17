OXFORD — Matt Corral is a California native, but facing the Cal Bears isn’t exactly the stuff of sentimentality for the Ole Miss quarterback.

Corral, a product of Long Beach Poly, was offered by California out of high school, but he never considered the Bears and that recruitment never really went anywhere.

“I know a few kids,” Corral said. “I played against a few of them as well. I’m excited. They’re going to come here. They’re a ranked team and they’re very well-coached. There are a lot of good players on that team. I’m looking forward to that.”

Cal is ranked No. 23 after starting the season 3-0, including wins at Washington and over North Texas. Corral, who has led Ole Miss to a 2-1 start, said he knows Cal nickel back Traveon Beck and played 7-on-7 games against Cal quarterback Chase Garbers and regular season games against Bears wide receiver Nikko Remiglio.

“I know they know me or know of me,” Corral said. “I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

More than renewing acquaintances, Corral said he’s focused on facing a talented Cal defense, one that features a veteran secondary that has given opposing quarterbacks fits this year.

“They give a lot of everything and that’s something me and the receivers are going to have to do a good job of picking up,” Corral said.