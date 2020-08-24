RebelGrove - Notes: Offense ahead of defense as Rebels enter second week of preseason

OXFORD — Ole Miss got into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for its’ first “scrimmage” of the preseason, and as the Rebels began Week 2 Monday, it’s clear the offense is ahead of the defense.

“We didn’t tackle but everything else was probably scrimmage format,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “The offense probably out-played the defense. We have a number of defensive players out for multiple reasons, so that didn’t help. It was good to see the quarterbacks do some good things. (Jerrion) Ealy had a really long run and we hit some big passes, especially to Elijah (Moore), so that part was good.

“But obviously whenever you’re making a bunch of plays, that means you’re not making them on the other side.”

Kiffin didn’t go into great detail about the individual quarterbacks’ performances on Saturday, but he did allow that Matt Corral “played extremely well and hit some big plays and was really accurate.”

John Rhys Plumlee, Kiffin said, “had a little more up and down. He did some really good things. He fumbled once for a big turnover but both of them did some things to excite us.”

There have been rumblings that Plumlee has seen some work at other spots on offense, including slot receiver, but Kiffin denied that Monday.

“We don’t get into schematically personnel questions but I can tell you that we’re not,” Kiffin said. “I really broke my own rule. No, that’s the last thing we want to do right now. He’s in a quarterback competition and if you do that, you take away from his development as a quarterback and he’s still really young. He’s just playing quarterback.”

The Rebels’ defense “struggled to line up” Saturday. Some of that, Kiffin said, was due to the Rebels’ offense going “ultra fast.”

“I think that was an adjustment for them that they struggled with and they’ve got to learn from that,” Kiffin said. “Guys stepping up with guys out for multiple reasons, especially our (defensive backs) are really shaken up with some injuries and some (COVID) issues.”

GENERAL MANAGER MAKING A DIFFERENCE FOR REBELS:

Kiffin discussed the role of new general manager Matt Lindsey, who was hired on March 2, less than two weeks before COVID-19 shut down the sports world.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years now,” Kiffin said. “I just didn’t have the resources to do it at FAU. I just think doing this longer, staffs have gotten bigger. Recruiting is more complicated with transfers and the portal and all of that. Why would we not have general managers? They do in the NFL. They give you someone who can help run the building. You have so much to do as a head coach, especially if you’re involved in one side with offense or defense as opposed to just CEO head coach. There’s a real use for this.”

Kiffin said he didn’t know Lindsey when he hired him away from South Carolina, noting his name kept popping up in his research.

“We’re really fortunate to have him and it really helps me a lot,” Kiffin said. “There are a lot of things I don’t have to go do and he can do, dealing with coaches or people in the building. Nowadays, your building is so much bigger than it used to be. Used to be, when you had a staff meeting, you could fit it in the staff room. Now you’ve got, I don’t know how many people we’ve got but we’ve got a lot.”

REBUILD EVEN TOUGHER IN COVID ENVIRONMENT:

Kiffin won big immediately at FAU, winning a conference title and leading the Owls to a bowl game in his first year at the Boca Raton-based school. He’s been careful since arriving in Oxford, especially given the handicaps put on the program’s recruiting efforts due to the coronavirus, to dampen those types of early expectations.

“At FAU, we were blessed with some really good talent that, for whatever reason, hadn’t worked out before. We were able to capitalize on that and win 11 games the first year. This is more difficult. With the early signing day now, it’s hard. You have to wait two years to really change your roster because the first (recruiting year) is so hard and so many kids are gone already when you get here.

“We’re trying, as you see some guys coming out of nowhere. Then now with this next year being difficult too without visits and spring recruiting, it’s almost like three years before you can dramatically change your roster.”

NOTES:

— Kiffin said he and the coaching staff are looking at lots of players at different positions.

“Our depth chart’s really in sand,” Kiffin said. “We’re moving guys every day to figure it out.”

— Kiffin had praise for sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who turned heads this summer with his athleticism and frame.

“He’s translated that into making some plays,” Kiffin said. “He had a pretty good day (Monday) too.”

— Kiffin said freshman running back Kentrell Bullock is “a little banged up right now,” though he praised him for going back in and showing some toughness Saturday. Fellow freshman running back Henry Parrish, meanwhile, is “doing extremely well. He made a number of explosive plays and he’s really impressed, I feel like, not only the coaches but the older players as well. I would anticipate him playing this season.”

— Kiffin said he’s heard nothing from the NCAA about Georgia transfer Otis Reese.

“We have tried,” Kiffin said. “We have asked. Obviously there’s urgency. When they don’t get back to you, you don’t know how to rep players. Here’s a guy who would be a starter for us and we don’t even know where we rep him because we don’t know if he’s going to play or not. It makes it challenging.”

— Kiffin said Ole Miss hasn’t heard from the NCAA regarding the eligibility of Canadian cornerback Deane Leonard either.

“I really feel bad for waiver guys,” Kiffin said. “Now that everybody else is getting a year, this is a flaw in the system. …With these guys that are sitting, if they don’t get a waiver, they’re really losing that year.”

Kiffin said the NCAA’s ruling to grant all players an extra year of eligibility, regardless of whether they play in 2020 or not, will have a dramatic impact on rosters moving forward.

“For the next four years you’re going to have a ton of grad transfers and you’re going to have two-year grad transfers, which you rarely see, because people are going to be done with school,” Kiffin said. “The year didn’t count but they’re still going to get the academics. …You’re going to manage your game roster a little bit differently. Now you don’t have to worry about the four-game redshirt thing. Now you just play whoever you want.”

— Classes began at Ole Miss on Monday. Kiffin said that didn’t change much regarding the Rebels’ schedule.

“We never had a training camp so we were under this 20-hour rule last week, so we never had the old-school training camp where we had them all day long. I feel like we were already doing this and they were getting out of here (around noon). They have different lift times now, but as far as our time, it’s really the same.”