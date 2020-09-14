RebelGrove - Notes: Ole Miss 'almost all the way back' from COVID issues as opener nears

"I feel like they've worked really hard," Kiffin said. "I still feel like we're a long ways away from playing. That's probably because we're new and didn't have spring, but we'll do our best."

Per Southeastern Conference and NCAA regulations, Ole Miss will test Sunday, Wednesday and Friday of game weeks. The Rebels open their season Sept. 26 against Florida.

"I think that's it," Kiffin said. "I think we're almost all the way back."

Kiffin said the Rebels still have "a couple" of players in quarantine.

"So that was great," Kiffin said. "It's really good. I give a lot of credit to the kids for that for a time when I think a lot of college kids are getting it. So our kids need to continue to do a good job with that."

First-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday the Rebels had zero positive COVID-19 tests in the last round of testing.

OXFORD -- With less than two weeks to go until Ole Miss opens its season against Florida, the Rebels appear to be turning a corner in its preseason tilt with COVID-19.

Kiffin said Ole Miss scrimmaged on Saturday. The defense forced four turnovers and the offense hit several explosive plays. In other words, there's plenty to work with but plenty to work on.

The Rebels will have a "mock game" Saturday to get used to game-day machinations.

"We'll kind of have a Florida service team for the other team," Kiffin said. "We just have to keep pushing forward."

Kiffin said there is still plenty of competition for playing time, especially on defense. Kiffin said there is competition at defensive end, at the defensive tackle spot between Ryder Anderson and Quentin Bivens, at left guard and "at receiver depth." Anderson and Tariqious Tisdale, Kiffin said, have played both end and tackle during the preseason.

Kiffin would not commit to naming a starting quarterback Monday.

"I would like to, like always," Kiffin said. "But these guys are pretty unique in their skill sets, so I don't know that we'll have one."

Throughout the preseason, sources have told RebelGrove.com Matt Corral has taken most of the first-team reps in practice with John Rhys Plumlee getting very limited snaps with the starting offense. Kiffin, however, has not tipped his hand regarding the starting quarterback spot.

Kiffin said freshman defensive end Demon Clowney has been "out for a while," but he praised freshman defensive end Cedric Johnson.

"He's probably played as well as any true freshman," Kiffin said.

Kiffin said he didn't watch much football Saturday. Instead, Ole Miss scrimmaged. Then the coaches watched the scrimmage and then reconvened with the players to watch the scrimmage.

"We had a pretty full day," Kiffin said. "Walking by the TV, I saw Lafayette (ULL) with Billy Napier get a great win. I was told there were some upsets. I would guess a lot of that was just no spring and some teams may have 10-15 guys out. I would think you'll see that a lot more. I would think games would be a lot harder to predict than they have been before. I would think you'll see more upsets because of that because you have factors you've never had."

Asked if he would use that as a encouragement tool with his team as the date with the Gators looms closer, Kiffin was coy.

"Sure," Kiffin said.