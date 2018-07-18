ATLANTA — Josiah Coatney wanted Matt Luke to land Ole Miss’ head coaching job last November.

Coatney knew Luke would have to earn it.

This season, Coatney wants to be more than a standout defensive lineman. He wants to be a leader. As he saw with Luke last year, Coatney knows that status must be earned as well. On Tuesday, during Ole Miss’ appearance at Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta, Coatney went into detail regarding the lessons he learned from the 2017 seasons and his goals for the coming season.

“Coach Luke is somebody I believed deserved the job, but deserving it in this league is not

enough,” Coatney said. “I feel like you have to earn it. All of the new coaches that came into the league had credentials. Mississippi State’s new coach was a great offensive coordinator at Penn State, and Jimbo Fisher was great at Florida State and led them to a national championship. They have all come in with high expectations and want to win SEC games. That’s the ultimate goal in college football. Coach Luke is at the ultimate goal. He wants to prove he belongs here.”

As for his own goals, Coatney said he’s seen a renewed intensity this offseason to taking the proverbial “next step” as a team.

“They are trying to do everything possible to get better like working hard, learning plays and learning schemes. They want us to take a different role this year and focus more on leadership. The physical things probably aren’t the biggest things for me, it is the leadership. Leadership is

something I want to develop this year.”

Center Sean Rawlings said he’s seen something similar from his teammates. He called it a “blue collar worker’s mentality” and attributed it to the example Luke sets at the head of the program.

“Nobody cares who gets the credit,” Rawlings said. “That’s something that the offensive line has always had with him. He’s had that mentality with us always, so we’ve adopted it. To see that transition to the entire the team, it’s incredible. I always say he changed the culture in less than a month. So, imagine how far we have come and progressed over a year and really adopted that mentality. The whole locker room believes in it, and we take a lot of pride in playing for Coach Luke, and he hasn’t changed a bit since day one.”

Tight with Tua:

Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu is from Pearl City, Hawaii, and he’s not the only native Hawaiian signal-caller in the league. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is competing with Jalen Hurts for the Crimson Tide’s starting job after coming off the bench in January to lead Alabama to a win over Georgia in the national championship game.

Tagovailoa and Ta’amu are close, and both players have discussed with each other possibility of sharing the field on Sept. 15 when Alabama comes to Oxford to face Ole Miss.

“Me and Tua train all the time back home – me and him, and his dad and his little brother and a bunch of kids back home,” Ta’amu said. “Me and Tua have a great relationship, he’s a great guy. Last year I talked to him after the Alabama game, and he was doing really well. It’s good to see him blow up, blow up the SEC. If he is the starting quarterback, I’m excited to play against him. It’s going to be a big game. Hawaii versus Hawaii, and it’ll be exciting. I know the fans back home are excited for that game as well.”