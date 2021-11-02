Notes: Parrish focusing on details as Rebels prep for Liberty

OXFORD -- Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. said Tuesday the Rebels' running game, which struggled this past Saturday at Auburn, just has to focus in on the details this week if it wants to succeed against Liberty.

The 15th-ranked Rebels (6-2) face the Flames (7-2) Saturday at 11 a.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

In addition, defensive back DeAntre Prince discussed his roundabout return to Ole Miss and preparing for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Also, tight end Casey Kelly, whose older brother, Chad, played for Liberty coach Hugh Freeze when Freeze led the Rebels, spoke of his relationship with the Flames' coach.