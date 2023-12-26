Notes: Peach Bowl both a homecoming and a validation for Rebels' Wade
Note: RebelGrove.com's coverage of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating
ATLANTA — For Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade, playing in the the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl means a ton.
Practically, it meant the Atlanta native could be home for Christmas.
Ole Miss arrived in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
“As soon as we got some free time when we landed, I went straight home,” Wade said Tuesday. “I didn't waste no time. It's Christmas Day. I've got younger siblings at home, so I wanted to celebrate that with them.
“My sister got her a dog. Me and her didn't have no dog, but she got her a dog. It was really nice to see them. I've still got to go check up on my grandma.”Symbolically, Saturday’s game between his Ole Miss team and Penn State means so much more.
“This game really definitely means a lot to me, especially since I started off my career when I was in Kentucky, so family wasn't really traveling to Kentucky and whatnot,” Wade said. “Now I'm in Mississippi, so finally to get to play at home, like really, really at home, I'm looking forward to that.
HIGH PRAISE FOR DART: Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday he’s been very impressed with what he’s seen scouting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over the past few weeks.
“Obviously you look at his numbers,” Franklin said. “He put up really good numbers in the passing game in terms of yards per attempt, in terms of completion percentage, touchdown to interception ratio. He's also a guy that can beat you with his mind and decision-making, with his arm and accuracy, but then also with his feet.
“They're a challenging offense. You take his athleticism. You take their tempo. They're one of the better offenses that we've seen this year. So it's going to be a challenge. Lane's always done a really good job, specifically on that side of the ball, so it will be a challenge.
“Obviously, as we know in college football, or really in any level in football, your quarterback has a major impact and factor in your success. So a ton of respect for him for what we've seen on film so far.”
NEW COORDINATORS AT PENN STATE: Penn State has new coordinators in place for 2024, though it’s still very much a transition here at the end of the year.
Franklin said the Nittany Lions lost no recruits to the changes. With that accomplished, he said he’s using bowl prep to ease the transition for new defensive coordinator Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
“But having both Tom and Andy here, obviously you'd prefer not to have to have changes be made, but if they are made, I think there's a ton of value in doing what we're doing,” Franklin said. “Tom’s ability to be around the staff. Andy's ability to be around the staff. Staff meetings, game planning, watching film, watching the players, how we do things. So Tom's not out there at practice, Andy's not out there at practice during spring ball still trying to get a feel for how we practice and how we go about our business.
“So I think there's a ton of value. I think I said it in the past. Joe Moorhead did it this way. Manny Diaz did it this way. I think there's a lot of value in doing it this way, and I think, for more times than not, it has allowed us to springboard the day after the season ends and really hit the ground running."
MONCRIEF, COLLINS NAMED HONORARY CAPTAINS: In keeping with its tradition of recognizing notable team alumni, officials announced today that Donte Moncrief and Kerry Collins will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State. The two will join the team captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to the noon ET kickoff on Dec. 30 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Accompanying both honorary captains will also be Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patients Chance Meadows and Colton Hall.
Former wide receiver Donte Moncrief will represent the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels. A three-year letterman at Ole Miss from 2011-13, Moncrief had a remarkable collegiate career catching 156 receptions for 2,371 yards and recording 20 touchdowns. Named to the 2013 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, Moncrief had three outstanding seasons as a receiver for the Rebels where he still holds records for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. In his first year, Moncrief posted freshman records of 31 catches for 454 yards and four touchdowns, garnering Freshman All-America honors. Moncrief followed his first year with a stellar sophomore season, earning All-SEC honors from various media outlets. He hauled in career highs of 66 passes for 979 yards and 10 touchdowns, and notched a career-high game in the Egg Bowl with 173 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In his final season at Ole Miss, Moncrief notched a school record-tying five 100-yard receiving games, including 113 yards on six receptions in the Music City Bowl victory, finishing the year with 59 receptions for 938 yards and six touchdowns. Moncrief then went on to be selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. In the NFL, Moncrief played seven total years finishing his career with 205 catches for 2,576 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Representing No. 10 Penn State will be College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kerry Collins. The former fifth overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft played for the Nittany Lions from 1991-1994, guiding his teams to a 40-9 record and four straight bowl games. The 1994 consensus First Team All-American was awarded with both the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards, in addition to being named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Silver Football Award recipient. During the 1994 season, Collins led Penn State to a perfect 12-0 record, its first-ever Big Ten title and a No. 2 final ranking. Collins still holds single-season school records for completion percentage (66.7) and passing efficiency (172.9) after breaking nine single-season school records during the 1994 campaign while quarterbacking an offense that led the nation in scoring and total offense. Collins finished his collegiate career with 5,304 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, both of which still rank inside the top 10 in school history. Collins was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as their first-ever pick at fifth overall. The two-time Pro Bowl selection played 17 years in the NFL, ranking in the top 20 in NFL history in both career passing yards and completions. Collins was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.