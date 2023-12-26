Note: RebelGrove.com's coverage of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating

Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade runs to daylight following a catch in the Rebels' 2022 win over Auburn.

ATLANTA — For Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade, playing in the the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl means a ton. Practically, it meant the Atlanta native could be home for Christmas. Ole Miss arrived in Atlanta on Christmas Day. “As soon as we got some free time when we landed, I went straight home,” Wade said Tuesday. “I didn't waste no time. It's Christmas Day. I've got younger siblings at home, so I wanted to celebrate that with them. “My sister got her a dog. Me and her didn't have no dog, but she got her a dog. It was really nice to see them. I've still got to go check up on my grandma.”Symbolically, Saturday’s game between his Ole Miss team and Penn State means so much more. “This game really definitely means a lot to me, especially since I started off my career when I was in Kentucky, so family wasn't really traveling to Kentucky and whatnot,” Wade said. “Now I'm in Mississippi, so finally to get to play at home, like really, really at home, I'm looking forward to that.

HIGH PRAISE FOR DART: Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday he’s been very impressed with what he’s seen scouting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over the past few weeks. “Obviously you look at his numbers,” Franklin said. “He put up really good numbers in the passing game in terms of yards per attempt, in terms of completion percentage, touchdown to interception ratio. He's also a guy that can beat you with his mind and decision-making, with his arm and accuracy, but then also with his feet. “They're a challenging offense. You take his athleticism. You take their tempo. They're one of the better offenses that we've seen this year. So it's going to be a challenge. Lane's always done a really good job, specifically on that side of the ball, so it will be a challenge. “Obviously, as we know in college football, or really in any level in football, your quarterback has a major impact and factor in your success. So a ton of respect for him for what we've seen on film so far.” NEW COORDINATORS AT PENN STATE: Penn State has new coordinators in place for 2024, though it’s still very much a transition here at the end of the year. Franklin said the Nittany Lions lost no recruits to the changes. With that accomplished, he said he’s using bowl prep to ease the transition for new defensive coordinator Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. “But having both Tom and Andy here, obviously you'd prefer not to have to have changes be made, but if they are made, I think there's a ton of value in doing what we're doing,” Franklin said. “Tom’s ability to be around the staff. Andy's ability to be around the staff. Staff meetings, game planning, watching film, watching the players, how we do things. So Tom's not out there at practice, Andy's not out there at practice during spring ball still trying to get a feel for how we practice and how we go about our business. “So I think there's a ton of value. I think I said it in the past. Joe Moorhead did it this way. Manny Diaz did it this way. I think there's a lot of value in doing it this way, and I think, for more times than not, it has allowed us to springboard the day after the season ends and really hit the ground running."