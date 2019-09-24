OXFORD — Matt Corral didn’t practice during the portion of Tuesday’s work made available to the media.

Tight end Octavious Cooley said afterwards freshman John Rhys Plumlee took the starting snaps for the Rebels as they continued preparations for Saturday’s game at No. 2 Alabama (2:39 p.m., CBS), but Cooley wouldn’t rule out Matt Corral starting and/or playing against the Crimson Tide.

Corral suffered a rib injury in Saturday’s 28-20 loss to California. Plumlee relieved him and went 7-for-7 passing down the stretch, nearly leading the Rebels to a potential game-tying score in the final seconds.

Plumlee was not made available to the assembled media Tuesday. A media relations staffer said Plumlee’s non-availability was a “coach’s decision.”

Cooley said he likes Plumlee, adding that Corral “brings a lot of energy. That’s my boy. It’s a lot different (with Corral out). He’s the voice of our team and our starting quarterback, so we just have to get 10 (Plumlee) to what we do and how we get out.”

Cooley said he believes Plumlee is “ready.”

“He’s got a lot of energy,” Cooley said. “I think he’ll step up to the challenge. I like both of them out there. Both of them have their own style of the game. They both know how to finish.”

ALABAMA PRESENTS CHALLENGES FOR REBELS’ SECONDARY: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 87-for-112 passing for 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns so far this season. Jerry Jeudy has 30 catches. DeVonta Smith has 20. Henry Ruggs III has 16 and Jaylen Waddle has 11.



For an embattled Ole Miss secondary, the Crimson Tide is a potential nightmare to face.

“They do a good job of complementing each other, helping each other get open, blocking for each other,” Ole Miss defensive backs coach Charles Clark said. “They’re probably the best group of receivers I’ve seen.”

Clark said Ole Miss has struggled with losing receivers when quarterbacks keep plays alive. That’s obviously a concern preparing for Tagovailoa, who is known for his ability to use his feet and utilize the whole field.

“The biggest thing is we have to communicate in coverage and stay in coverage,” Clark said.

Tagovailoa’s accuracy, Ole Miss defensive back Myles Hartsfield said, is “on point.”

“If you give him a window, he’s going to fit it in there,” Hartsfield said.