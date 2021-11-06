Notes: Plumlee goes for over 100 in win over Liberty

OXFORD -- Ole Miss defeated Liberty, 27-14, in the Rebels return back to Vaught-Hemingway stadium. Ole Miss held on in the second half after pulling ahead 24-0 in the first half.

-- Ole Miss did whatever it wanted to do on offense in the first half, but the Rebels didn’t score a touchdown in the second half of today's game. They finished with 466 yards and averaged 8.5 yards per play overall.

-- Matt Corral finished 20 of 27 for 324 yards and one touchdown.

-- It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance for Dannis Jackson today. He had a bad drop and multiple false start penalties, but he also was a legitimate deep threat as well as doing work on some crossing patterns. Jackson finished with six catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

-- “He had missed a lot of opportunities in games and practice and not made plays that we needed him to make,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said of Jackson, “For him to do that today was huge. It wasn’t just open plays it was competitive plays which is what we’ve been waiting on him to do because he’s very talented.”

-- John Rhys Plumlee also had a strong performance in the slot with seven catches for 110 yards. His speed is a weapon in the open field, and he had some success getting open today.

-- Jerrion Ealy went for a 70-yard touchdown in the game's first minute. He had 115 yards on 10 attempts and two touchdowns. Ole Miss rushed for 142 yards and 5.1 yards per carry as a team.

-- Sort of inverse of last week, Ole Miss’ defense played a great first half. It pitched a shutout in the first half, but Liberty made some adjustments and was able to have some success in the second half. Ole Miss allowed 457 total yards and 5.6 yards per play on the day.

-- The area where the Ole Miss defense was dominant was the pass rush. The Rebels totaled nine sacks. Chance Campbell, Sam Williams and Cedric Johnson all had 2.5 sacks apiece. Williams broke the single season sack record with 10.5 sacks today, passing Greg Hardy and Marquis Haynes.

-- “I think it says what an elite player he is,” Kiffin said. “We’re in a three man rush too. I don’t keep that stat. Who’s the sacks leader in a three man rush? It’s a lot harder because you’re getting doubled all the time. Maybe there’s an analytic on that. That shows how special Sam is to me if you set the regular season record with three games to go and you’re in a three man rush. Says a lot.”

Ole Miss will host Texas A&M next weekend at 6 p.m. on ESPN.



