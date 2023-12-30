Note: RebelGrove.com 's coverage of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating

“I don't know what you actually said, he was in that decision going out for the draft,” Kiffin said, joking. “These guys announced they're coming back. He said, ‘Coach, I'll come back, but you've better make sure I get 10 catches in the Peach Bowl.’ That's what we've got to do nowadays. We've got to game plan to make sure they stay.”

“I've got to thank my coaches, (offensive coordinator) Coach (Charlie) Weis and Coach (Lane) Kiffin, for trusting me. And just the whole O-line, just blocking. I've just got to thank my teammates for just trusting me.”

On Saturday, however, Prieskorn torched the Penn State secondary, making big play after big play. His banner day also included two sensational one-handed catches just in front of the Ole Miss sideline.

Prieskorn lost his father, Jerry, after a long bout with cancer late in the season. His year began with a nagging injury that prevented him from making his Ole Miss debut until Week 4 at Alabama.

Prieskorn, who played through injury and grief this season, earned Offensive MVP honors Saturday, catching 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in Ole Miss’ 38-25 win over Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn saved his best game in a Rebel uniform for the final day of the season.

Harris, Rebels pick on young Nittany Lions secondary: Prior to Saturday’s game, Penn State announced that cornerback Kalen King wouldn’t play against Ole Miss. The Nittany Lions, already without cornerback Johnny Dixon (opted out) were forced to go with a young secondary, and Ole Miss attacked it.

“Well, they pay us a lot of money as coaches,” Kiffin said. “So I would think that we wouldn't have been really good coaches if we didn't realize that and obviously go in and attack where there were new players at. That's coaching 101.

“Again, the players have got to make the plays. I get way too much credit on these fourth down plays like they're asking afterwards. Our assistant coaches, Charlie Weis, they did a great job today of having some really unique plays. Like we talk about the Philly Special or speed option or Q versus the zero down the pipe.

“Those guys did a great job of game planning to beat a very aggressive defense in those situations and to take advantage of different players in there is what you're supposed to do.”

Cayden Lee makes start: Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee started in place of Jordan Watkins Saturday. Watkins did return punts. Watkins, per sources, tweaked a hamstring this week during practices at Georgia Tech. Lee caught three passes for 29 yards.

TJ Dudley makes Ole Miss debut: TJ Dudley, a Clemson transfer who wasn’t made immediately eligible this season, made his Ole Miss debut on Saturday against Penn State. He finished with two tackles and was often disruptive off the edge, hurrying Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar.

Kiffin gamble pays off: 4th-and-3 at the Penn State 44 with around six minutes left in the second quarter. Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. called a lateral/option to the short side of the field, getting Judkins in space. The Rebels’ sophomore running back gained seven yards and a first down.

The conversion led to a 37-yard touchdown from Dart to Prieskorn two plays later.

Ironically, in the third quarter, Penn State faced a fourth-and-1 from the Lions’ 34. James Franklin elected to punt. Ole Miss took the punt and drove down the field for a touchdown and a two-point conversion, extending its lead to 31-17.

To pour salt on Franklin’s wound, Kiffin went for it again on fourth-and-1 from the Rebels’ 36 late in the third quarter. Pegues took a direct snap for eight yards and an Ole Miss first down.

Tempo bothered Lions: Penn State admitted after Saturday’s game that Ole Miss’ tempo bothered them and led to the Rebels having an effective offensive day.

It was something Kiffin said he and his coaching staff knew had to happen if the Rebels were going to be successful against the nation’s top-ranked defense.

“Just in studying and game planning, didn't really feel in that conference they had played much tempo,” Kiffin said. “Obviously that's part of what we do, and we were able to -- that only works when you make first downs.

“So we made some plays, and we were able to get into some tempo situations where they weren't aligned, and took advantage of that. But early on there was a little struggle there. Those guys have really good players. That No. 11 (Abdul Carter) is an elite player. I'm sure he would have gone to the draft if he could because that guy's a special player.

“So they gave us some problems there early, and really -- I mean, really kind of made it basic and said, okay, we're going to throw the ball quick because they've got really good rush, especially when they're blitzing him.

“We said, we've got matchups -- we told them before the game last night. ‘This game will be won on offense in the one-on-one matchups at wide receiver and tight end. You guys are going to have to win the game on offense, making plays in the passing game,’ and they did it.”