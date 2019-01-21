OXFORD — Bruce Stevens and Dominik Olejniczak compete every day.

The Rebels’ veteran post players compete in practice, compete for playing time and for starting assignments.

On some rosters, that competition could lead to some internal acrimony.

For Stevens and Olejniczak, that’s not the case. Instead, the Ole Miss teammates cheer for each other.

“That’s a great tribute to both guys,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I saw Dom, when Bruce was coming off the floor in the second half (of Saturday’s win over Arkansas), was the happiest guy on the bench for Bruce and vice-versa. They battle each other every day. They guard each other every day. We have, in the last couple of weeks, thought about putting them in the game at the same time. That happened last year. My biggest concern is on the defensive end but there may be some times in the next seven or eight weeks of the season when both of those guys are on the floor.”

The 20th-ranked Rebels (14-3 overall, 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference) got huge games from both Stevens and Olejniczak Saturday and will likely need similar performances this week, starting with Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game at Alabama (ESPNU). Stevens had 14 points and seven rebounds against the Razorbacks while Olejniczak had 13 points and five boards.

“We just hope they keep playing like that,” Davis said. “I thought both of them were different but they both affect the game in such a big way to get that kind of production. They’ve both had really good moments, but that was their most complete game. We’ll sure need it on Tuesday because (Alabama’s Donta) Hall and that front line is very long and very athletic.”

Respect for the Tide: Alabama is 11-6 overall and 2-3 in the SEC following a narrow 71-68 loss at Tennessee.



“It just shows you how good Alabama played,” Davis said. “I think that Tennessee kind of hit them early. A lot of teams, Tennessee has just kind of pile-drived through. Alabama kind of withstood a great run. (John) Petty was unbelievable. Their team really guarded at a high level, matched Tennessee’s physicality. If it wasn’t for the free throw line, Alabama should have won the game.”

“I just know they’re a defensive team,” Ole Miss guard Terence Davis said. “They really guard you. They make you move the ball many times. They’re a defensive team. They’ll be at home. They’re coming off a tough game at Tennessee and they gave Tennessee a really good run. We’re going to get their best shot from them. We’re going to have to come in ready to play.”

Shuler update: Ole Miss point guard Devontae Shuler (stress reaction, foot) didn’t practice Sunday but did work on Monday and will play on Tuesday, Davis said. Shuler scored three points and had three assists in 25 minutes off the Rebels’ bench against Arkansas.



“He said he felt better on Saturday and he said he’s getting better,” Shuler said. “He understands what he has to do and he’s been very mature in his rehab.”

Bench staying patient: Ole Miss’ lack of overall depth has been a storyline all season. D.C. Davis and KJ Buffen, along with Shuler, played big minutes against Arkansas, but the second tier of the Rebels’ bench _ Luis Rodriguez, Zach Naylor and Brian Halums _ have been used sparingly in SEC play.



“They’ve all had good attitudes,” Davis said. "I told them (Sunday), ‘Guys, I get what you’re going through. It’s not easy. The only thing I can tell you to hang your hat on is last year, D.C. played in five games. You just never know when your number’s called. You’ve just got to be ready to go.’ All of those guys’ attitudes have been really good in practice.”

Road warriors: Terence Davis didn’t name names Monday, but the Rebels’ senior guard admitted he has teammates who prefer the rush of going into enemy territory searching for a win.



“I know a few of the people on this team like to play road games,” Davis said. “They say, ‘I like road games. I play better on the road.’ There is just some excitement about road games. That’s something this team always wants to do. If you get a road win, it’s a plus-one. We always want that plus-one opportunity.”