RebelGrove - Notes: Rebels cancel practice amid COVID concerns, Corral to return

OXFORD — Ole Miss sent its players home Wednesday amid “a few” positive COVID-19 tests.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said the number of positives are not at a level where the Rebels could not play if they had a game scheduled for Saturday.

“The concern obviously is the spreading of that so we’re re-testing today,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss does not play Saturday. The Rebels (4-4) anticipate playing at Texas A&M on Dec. 12 and at LSU on Dec. 19.

“If these all come back negative, then we’ll continue things tomorrow,” Kiffin said. “Obviously, hopefully, that’s the case. We’re being very safe, especially with one being someone on the staff and so we just want to make sure we stop it, whatever it is.”

Kiffin said the positive tests were from Tuesday’s testing.

“It would’ve been a tougher decision if we were playing this week,” Kiffin said. “We just have to make sure. Our coaches are in here recruiting and working on future opponents but we’re not in meetings together. We had a staff meeting this morning via Zoom even though they were in the building. Non-essential employees have been sent home.”

Kiffin said there have been some close contacts noted, though he didn’t specify how many players had been put in protocols.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin was asked if the Southeastern Conference had contacted him regarding CDC recommendations for quarantine protocols. According to the new guidelines, people testing positive for COVID-19 should quarantine seven days instead of 10 and close contacts to those positive tests should quarantine 10 days instead of 14.

“Well, that would’ve pretty good for the Auburn game, now wouldn’t it’ve?” Kiffin said. “We’d be 5-3. So, maybe someone will listen to me, how dumb that rule is.”

Kiffin said even players who have tested previously can be shut down for close contact after a 30- or 60-day window. Kiffin said no players who have tested previously have tested positive a second time. Kiffin said he wasn’t sure what percentage of his program has tested positive since June.

“They’re kind of all the same thing when it happens,” Kiffin said. “These guys are shut down, whether they’re close contact or positive. They kind of run together with me on that.”

CORRAL RETURNING: Kiffin said quarterback Matt Corral told him earlier this week he is “1,000 percent coming back” for the 2021 season. Kiffin said Corral told him, “I need another year here.”