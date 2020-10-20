RebelGrove - Notes: Rebels confident running game can get back on track

Notes: Rebels confident running game can get back on track
OXFORD -- It was overshadowed by Matt Corral's six interceptions, but one of the key culprits in Ole Miss' 33-21 loss at Arkansas this past Saturday was the Rebels' red-zone failures.
Twice, Ole Miss was stopped at the Arkansas 1-yard-line, once on a fumble on fourth down and once by a Razorback defense that was simply refusing to budge.
"They just wanted it more than we did," Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy said Tuesday. "They were prepared for pretty much all our plays. They played it the perfect way they could play it. So to speak, they just outplayed us. That's all that was. They wanted it more."
Ole Miss (1-3) rushed for 242 yards in Fayetteville while passing for just 200. Ealy had 112 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, leading the Rebels' attack. Afterwards, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said the Rebels weren't patient enough trying to establish even more of a running game against the Razorbacks, who built a 20-0 halftime lead and then closed things out with a key pick-6 in the final minutes.
Ole Miss entertains Auburn (2-2) on Saturday in Oxford (11 a.m., SEC Network). The running game figures to be a big component in the Rebels' plans against the Tigers.
"We're going to run the ball if we're successful or not," Ealy said. "That depends on if we run the ball or not. If we are successful and our details are right and we're making the correct reads, then that determines if we run the ball, not how the passing game is doing."
Kiffin said he would have liked to have seen Corral check down more often Saturday, and Ealy said he was open out of the backfield at times.
"He was getting pressured at some of those moments so he couldn't find us," Ealy said. "We've got to do a better job of getting in his view."
Ealy said he remains more than confident in Corral to bounce back from his struggles against the Razorbacks.
"It's like anything else in life," Ealy said. "Once you fail at something, you have one of two choices. You can keep going or you can stop and quit. Matt's not a quitter, so he's coming out and being his own self -- coming out, flying around, laughing and smiling every day. ...It was a learning lesson and a stepping stone."
Ealy said the Rebels have to improve their focus throughout the game moving forward, starting with Auburn.
"There's an intent to refocus week in and week out," Ealy said. "But this week, coming off two straight losses, we have to be more focused than ever. You don't want to a third, so therefore, we're more focused than ever right now."
Jordan confident in Rebels' defense
Ole Miss defensive back Jalen Jordan was all over the field Saturday in Fayetteville, recording 11 tackles, including one for loss, in a losing effort.
"There's a lot to get back on the field and fix," Jordan said Tuesday.
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks was 21-for-34 passing for 244 yards, a touchdown and one interceptions. The Hogs' leading rushing Trelon Smith was held to 54 yards on 15 carries.
"We felt we did a good job there tackling because the past games, we were having a little trouble," Jordan said. "We really tried to make a better effort to come out, do a better job tackling and be a better defense as a whole."
All in all, it was Ole Miss' strongest defensive performance of the season, and Jordan said it was a confidence-builder moving forward, starting with Auburn, which, Jordan said, has an "explosive" offense.
"Going into Arkansas, our confidence was really high. We never go too low on our confidence because if we go too low on our confidence, we'll have trouble on our defense. We had a very high confidence on deep stops and being a better defense. It's really just coming into the week and going hard and taking everything serious and doing the right things, being in our right fits, right coverages and everything like that."
Rays in 6
Ealy wasn't sure who the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing starting tonight in the World Series in Arlington, Texas, but the Rebels' outfielder wasn't afraid to make a prediction.
Told the Dodgers were playing the Tampa Bay Rays, Ealy went with the Rays in 6.
"I like the Rays' pitching staff," Ealy said. "They've got a great pitching staff. I mean, in baseball, you really need a deep, deep bullpen, and that's what the Rays have."