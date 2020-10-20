RebelGrove - Notes: Rebels confident running game can get back on track

OXFORD -- It was overshadowed by Matt Corral's six interceptions, but one of the key culprits in Ole Miss' 33-21 loss at Arkansas this past Saturday was the Rebels' red-zone failures.

Twice, Ole Miss was stopped at the Arkansas 1-yard-line, once on a fumble on fourth down and once by a Razorback defense that was simply refusing to budge.

"They just wanted it more than we did," Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy said Tuesday. "They were prepared for pretty much all our plays. They played it the perfect way they could play it. So to speak, they just outplayed us. That's all that was. They wanted it more."

Ole Miss (1-3) rushed for 242 yards in Fayetteville while passing for just 200. Ealy had 112 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, leading the Rebels' attack. Afterwards, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said the Rebels weren't patient enough trying to establish even more of a running game against the Razorbacks, who built a 20-0 halftime lead and then closed things out with a key pick-6 in the final minutes.

Ole Miss entertains Auburn (2-2) on Saturday in Oxford (11 a.m., SEC Network). The running game figures to be a big component in the Rebels' plans against the Tigers.

"We're going to run the ball if we're successful or not," Ealy said. "That depends on if we run the ball or not. If we are successful and our details are right and we're making the correct reads, then that determines if we run the ball, not how the passing game is doing."

Kiffin said he would have liked to have seen Corral check down more often Saturday, and Ealy said he was open out of the backfield at times.

"He was getting pressured at some of those moments so he couldn't find us," Ealy said. "We've got to do a better job of getting in his view."

Ealy said he remains more than confident in Corral to bounce back from his struggles against the Razorbacks.

"It's like anything else in life," Ealy said. "Once you fail at something, you have one of two choices. You can keep going or you can stop and quit. Matt's not a quitter, so he's coming out and being his own self -- coming out, flying around, laughing and smiling every day. ...It was a learning lesson and a stepping stone."

Ealy said the Rebels have to improve their focus throughout the game moving forward, starting with Auburn.

"There's an intent to refocus week in and week out," Ealy said. "But this week, coming off two straight losses, we have to be more focused than ever. You don't want to a third, so therefore, we're more focused than ever right now."