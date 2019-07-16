HOOVER, Alabama — A year ago, when Ole Miss coach Matt Luke made his rounds at Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta, he was bombarded with questions about sanctions, bowl bans and instability. A year later, Luke arrived for the same event, but it was a different reception. On Tuesday, when Luke arrived at the Hyatt Regency/The Wynfrey in Hoover, the questions lobbed at him were more about the football played on the field and much less about all of the noise off of it. “There’s a feeling of normalcy,” Luke said Tuesday morning. “Being able to sign 31, get back to 85, having the opportunity to go compete to get to the postseason, I think all those things provide an energy and a confidence level around our building, almost a sense of normalcy that we can just go play football, so I’m excited about that.” The Rebels are at 84 scholarships now, with the start of fall camp some two weeks away. At times last season, injuries and attrition had Ole Miss facing SEC foes with less than 60 scholarship players. “In this conference in particular, depth becomes really important,” Luke said. “Being back at the number 85 is a huge deal. When you’re in the middle of it, you’re not making excuses. You’re moving people around trying to find a way to win a football game. Even though I think some of the faces will be young, it’ll be fun to see those young guys compete and get some playing time and get their feet wet. Getting back to a full allotment is very important.” That youth will be counted on by necessity, Luke admitted. The Rebels will count on freshmen on the offensive line and wide receiver, in particular. Luke named offensive linemen Nick Broeker and wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Dannis Jackson as players who will be asked to help immediately. Ole Miss also has momentum on the recruiting trail. The Rebels are ranked No. 13 in the rivals.com team rankings as of Tuesday, a byproduct of a June and early July full of commitments. “Anytime you can walk into a living room and not a cloud hanging over your head, I think that’s a huge thing,” Luke said. “I think you’re seeing an immediate impact on the recruiting trail.” Maintaining that momentum inside the program could be dependent on a hot start. The Rebels open the season on Aug. 31 at Memphis before entertaining Arkansas in the home opener on Sept. 7. Ole Miss also plays host to Southeastern Louisiana, California and Vanderbilt in the first half of the season before turning to a very backloaded second half. “I think it’s very important to get off to a good start,” Luke said. “Really, we’re focused on the first one, opening with an opponent like Memphis. It’s very similar to last year, opening with Texas Tech. I think the guys prepare. They know they have a very, very good team to prepare for. In that way, I think it gives you a sense of urgency in those fall camp practices.” The Tigers, Luke said, “are a very good football team. They’re very, very explosive. I have a lot of respect for Coach Norvell and what he’s been able to accomplish there. They’re a good football team. We’ll have to go up there and play our best to beat them.”

NEW FACES ON STAFF AS WELL

Luke was also asked about his high-profile new coordinators Tuesday. The presence of Mike MacIntyre and Rich Rodriguez isn’t exactly news, but Luke got into some specifics Tuesday about what those former national coaches of the year have brought to the Ole Miss program. Rodriguez, Luke said, has installed “an attitude and an edge. I think that’s the key to this offense. It’s going to be young but I do think it’ll be dynamic and it’ll be fun to watch. I think it’ll be imperative we play with that edge and that toughness. I think that’s what he brought to the table.” MacIntyre, meanwhile, has impressed Luke with his methodical approach. “I obviously worked with Coach MacIntyre and I knew he was a great and a great teacher,” Luke said. “I think the attention to detail, all the different walk-throughs, I think it paid dividends in the spring with guys lining up right and being in the right spot. Typically, when you’re in the right spot and have your eyes right, you become a better tackler.”

Matt Corral is poised to lead Ole Miss' offense this season. (AP)

CORRAL GROWING INTO LEADERSHIP ROLE

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the only underclassmen at SEC Media Days this week. Bringing him to Hoover, Luke said, was an easy. call. “He was forced into that leadership role,” Luke said. “He’s done a great job with it. I think his competitive nature and his fire and the way people kind of gravitate toward him, I think it was an obvious choice to bring him.” Corral played in four games last season, including some significant time in the Rebels’ Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State. The other three quarterbacks on the Rebels’ roster _ Grant Tisdale, Kinkead Dent and John Rhys Plumlee, are all true freshmen. “We might be the only team in the country with four freshmen quarterbacks,” Luke said. “It is a young group, but Matt being able to play in those four games with that redshirt rule really benefited him to be able to get some experience and get his feet wet. I think you could see the difference that made for him in the spring.” Corral, Luke said, has gained confidence since the spring, building a rapport with the rest of the offense. “I think just being that guy has really helped,” Luke said. “It’s much more than being vocal. It’s about your demeanor. It’s about carrying yourself. His competitive nature, I think people gravitate towards that. I think that’s very important.”

Jerrion Ealy (Rivals.com)

EXCITEMENT ABOUT EALY

For a long time, most believed Ole Miss was wasting a scholarship by signing running back Jerrion Ealy. However, it turned out to be a good gamble for Ole Miss. Ealy, a two-sport star, saw his baseball stock drop in the spring and he’s on campus now, gearing up for playing time in the Rebels’ backfield. “The thing that’s unique about him is he can do so many different things,” Luke said. “I think he can line up in the slot. He can line up in the backfield. I think he can catch balls out of the backfield. He can run speed sweeps. There are so many things with a guy like that you can do. I’m looking forward to finding a way to get him the ball in space.” Luke said he wasn’t particularly surprised Ealy chose college over professional baseball. “Jerrion loved Ole Miss,” Luke said. “He was one of our first commits in this class. I think he wanted to be there. Obviously if there were an opportunity for him to take care of his family for the rest of his life, he was going to take it, but fortunately, it worked out for us and we’re fortunate to have him.”

OFFENSIVE LINE STILL IN FLUX

Coming out of the spring, Ole Miss listed Bryce Matthews at left tackle and Royce Newman at left guard. Alex Givens, who could play on the left side, is listed as the starter at right tackle. Luke said Tuesday all of those decisions aren’t solidified yet. “I think there will be some competition there but I do feel really good about Bryce and about Royce,” Luke said. “I thought they had a really good spring. And I think Alex has the ability to move to the left (side) too. There are still a few things we have to decide but I think there’s going to be a lot of competition in fall camp.”

CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDERS

Ole Miss’ defense was porous a year ago, giving up 483 yards per game under former defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff. This offseason, those statistics have served as a motivating factor for the Rebels’ defenders. “I think you’ve got a bunch of guys over there who have played a lot of football,” Luke said. “You’ve got Josiah Coatney and Benito Jones and Tariqious Tisdale and MoMo (Sanogo) and Willie (Hibbler) and Qaadir (Sheppard) and Jaylon Jones. You see a bunch of guys who have played a bunch of football, but quite frankly, what I saw in the spring that I liked the most is they played with a chip on their shoulder. They’re tired of hearing about how bad they are. I’m excited to see these guys play with that chip on their shoulder.” The Rebels are switching from a 4-2 defense to a 3-4 under MacIntyre, and Luke said the “seamless transition” in the spring built confidence. “I knew Coach MacIntyre was a very, very good coach, but it was fun to see them really buy into his system and develop confidence in the spring,” Luke said. “I think you’ll see a much, much better defense when we take the field against Memphis. We’ve still got to go do it, but I’m confident that we’re going to be a much better defense. “Even with Qaadir and Chuck Wiley and Sam Williams out there in space, it kind of fit them. I really like the efficiency with Coach Roach going from coaching four guys to only three and Tyrone Nix only coaching two guys. I think it’s very efficient in our approach and I’m excited about that.”

