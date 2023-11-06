OXFORD — The buzz is inescapable this week in Oxford.

There’s no getting around the fact that No. 10 Ole Miss has a chance to absolutely rock the college football world Saturday when the Rebels face No. 1 Georgia.

However, before the 6 p.m. CST start Saturday in Athens, Ga., kicks off on ESPN, the Rebels (8-1 overall, 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference) have some preparing to do.

“Coach Golding said this this morning, ‘Where else would you want to be besides playing a game in November where you can control your own destiny?’” Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey said Monday. “We’re very thankful to be in a position like that and very excited to get out here and compete against a great team. That’s what you come to the SEC for. We’re just taking it one week at a time. We’re keeping all the playoff talk on the back burner. It sounds like rat poison to me.”

An Ole Miss win would put the Rebels right into the middle of the College Football Playoff race. The Rebels will likely be No. 9 in the CFP rankings when they’re updated Tuesday, but a win over Georgia (9-0, 6-0) would be quite a resume-enhancer. The two-time defending national champions have won 26 straight games were No. 2 in the most recent CFP rankings, trailing No. 1 Ohio State.

“It’s probably the biggest game of my career, going on the road against a team hasn’t lost in 26 games,” Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn said. “We know how big it is. We just have to get prepared and play how we’ve been playing.”

Prieskorn said he could sense in the locker room following Saturday’s 38-35 win over Texas A&M that the Rebels were shifting their attention from the Aggies to Georgia quickly.

“In the locker room, I think people are really starting to believe we have a shot to go to the College Football Playoff,” Prieskorn said. “That was our main goal coming into the season and I feel like, as a whole, you can see in people’s eyes that we can go do this. This is the reason why I came here, to play games like this one coming up Saturday.”

This week, however, isn’t going to be any different than any previous one this season. Instead, the Rebels are going about business as usual.

“That’s not the way we run this program and that’s not the way we go about things in this program,” Ivey said. “I feel like we’re a group full of week-to-week guys. Every week is the biggest week. Whoever we’re playing is the biggest opponent. Every week is the biggest game. We don’t feel like it’s because of the opponent. We feel like it’s because of us.”