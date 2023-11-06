Notes: Rebels focused on process as mammoth date with UGA nears
OXFORD — The buzz is inescapable this week in Oxford.
There’s no getting around the fact that No. 10 Ole Miss has a chance to absolutely rock the college football world Saturday when the Rebels face No. 1 Georgia.
However, before the 6 p.m. CST start Saturday in Athens, Ga., kicks off on ESPN, the Rebels (8-1 overall, 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference) have some preparing to do.
“Coach Golding said this this morning, ‘Where else would you want to be besides playing a game in November where you can control your own destiny?’” Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey said Monday. “We’re very thankful to be in a position like that and very excited to get out here and compete against a great team. That’s what you come to the SEC for. We’re just taking it one week at a time. We’re keeping all the playoff talk on the back burner. It sounds like rat poison to me.”
An Ole Miss win would put the Rebels right into the middle of the College Football Playoff race. The Rebels will likely be No. 9 in the CFP rankings when they’re updated Tuesday, but a win over Georgia (9-0, 6-0) would be quite a resume-enhancer. The two-time defending national champions have won 26 straight games were No. 2 in the most recent CFP rankings, trailing No. 1 Ohio State.
“It’s probably the biggest game of my career, going on the road against a team hasn’t lost in 26 games,” Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn said. “We know how big it is. We just have to get prepared and play how we’ve been playing.”
Prieskorn said he could sense in the locker room following Saturday’s 38-35 win over Texas A&M that the Rebels were shifting their attention from the Aggies to Georgia quickly.
“In the locker room, I think people are really starting to believe we have a shot to go to the College Football Playoff,” Prieskorn said. “That was our main goal coming into the season and I feel like, as a whole, you can see in people’s eyes that we can go do this. This is the reason why I came here, to play games like this one coming up Saturday.”
This week, however, isn’t going to be any different than any previous one this season. Instead, the Rebels are going about business as usual.
“That’s not the way we run this program and that’s not the way we go about things in this program,” Ivey said. “I feel like we’re a group full of week-to-week guys. Every week is the biggest week. Whoever we’re playing is the biggest opponent. Every week is the biggest game. We don’t feel like it’s because of the opponent. We feel like it’s because of us.”
No deja vu: Understandably, Ole Miss is asked a lot about last season. The Rebels were 8-1 after nine games last season as well but lost consecutive games to Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas Tech to finish the season.
However, half of the roster is different this fall, and what happened a year ago isn’t a conversation this fall.
“A lot of us didn’t experience that last year,” Prieskorn said. “There are a lot of older guys in the locker room that kind of understand what this game is about and what we can go accomplish. We just have to take it one game at a time, keep doing what we’re doing and good things will happen.”
Three Rebels honored: Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference after a 38-35 win over Texas A&M, the league office announced Monday.
Wide receiver Tre Harris earned SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, while on the defensive side of the ball, John Saunders Jr. won Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Zxavian Harris garnered Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Tre Harris registered his first career 200-yard receiving day in Ole Miss' thrilling win over the Aggies. Harris finished with careers high in both receptions (11) and receiving yards (213), as well as one touchdown. The 213 receiving yards rank sixth in program history, while the 11 catches ties for ninth. Harris becomes just the sixth Rebel to surpass the 200-yard receiving plateau in a game in program history. On the season, the Lafayette, Louisiana, native boasts four games with more than 100 receiving yards.
Saunders turned in a season-best performance in this weekend's win with eight total tackles and an interception. He snagged his third interception of the year, picking off the Aggies in the endzone during a crucial A&M drive in the third quarter. It marked the eighth interception of Saunders' career.
Zxavian Harris recorded the game-winning blocked kick as time expired to secure the victory over the Aggies. It marked the third blocked kick of Harris' career. The Canton, Mississippi, native finished the game with a career-high seven tackles, including one tackle for loss.
ULM gametime set: The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss' Nov. 18 home contest vs. ULM with the contest televised on SEC Network. This will be the fifth time Ole Miss has squared off against ULM. The Rebels hold a 4-0 advantage all-time in the series, with all four wins coming in Oxford. The last time Ole Miss faced ULM in 2018, the Rebels came out victorious, 70-21.