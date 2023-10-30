Content Loading

OXFORD — Dayton Wade had eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for Ole Miss in its 33-7 win over Vanderbilt this past Saturday. However, it was one acrobatic catch in the second half that still has people buzzing.

Wade’s enthusiasm is infectious, but it’s his work ethic and determination that has made him such a critical part of Ole Miss’ offense as the Rebels get ready for Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M in Oxford (11 a.m., ESPN). “We have a couple of nuances we’re going to clean up, but like I said, preparation is still the same,” Wade said. “We’re going to attack every game the same. “We’re fixing to go on a run. That’s the mentality we have right now.” Wade said plays like the one he made Saturday, one in which Jaxson Dart just heaved it down the field and let Wade go make a play, are the result of hours of work no one sees. “That’s the chemistry everybody is talking about,” Wade said. “That’s the winter workouts, summer workouts, going to dinner with the guys, just the little things. …To get to that level, it’s about the things you do outside the facility.”

Ole Miss is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference entering Saturday’s game against the Aggies (5-3, 3-2). The Rebels were 7-1 at this point last year as well, but Wade said he and his teammates are using last season as a learning lesson and nothing more. “It’s moments we got in this year and last year but we’re attacking it differently than last year,” Wade said. “Like coming from behind and winning or coming out hot and not finishing strong, those are points of emphasis. We can’t just come out hot and then let them come back and beat us or we can’t let them get ahead of us and then get down and start moping or whatnot. We have to go get it. We have to respond. It’s always good to look back on the things you messed up on and direct it to the future because you never know what might come up. We’re definitely prepared from our past mistakes.”

Defense gaining confidence: Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey said Monday the Rebels’ recent play on defense — that unit led the way to wins over Arkansas, Auburn and Vanderbilt over the past four weeks — isn’t the result of momentum. Instead, it’s the result of following a process that includes hours of film, intense practices and mental reps. “I think we’ve been a lot more consistent in the run game,” Ivey said. “I think we’ve rushed really well and we’ve covered tremendously. We’ve been getting turnover and really having the offense’s back the last few weeks. “I think we go out there and exude confidence. We celebrate together. We just want to keep rolling. I’m not a big believer in momentum. I just think you go out there in practice and do all the things you prepare to do. We watch tape. We visualize and put ourselves in position to make plays and we’re not shocked when we make them. I’m really excited to keep things rolling with the guys.” Pressed on his disbelief in momentum, Ivey said he knows momentum can help a team on occasion, but it’s not something, he said, that can be counted on. Process, however, is. “I just think in the grand scheme of things I see our success as preparation-based more so than momentum-based,” Ivey said. “We’re doing the right things during the week. We’re preparing the right way. We’re detailed in our film study. We’re detailed in practice. Our scout team guys are giving us a hell of a look. So I think it would be a shame to just call that momentum.”

Washington, Johnson earns SEC weekly honors: Two Rebel defensive players collected weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference after a 33-7 win over Vanderbilt, the league office announced Monday. Safety Trey Washington earned SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors, while senior Cedric Johnson took home SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week accolades. It's the second SEC weekly award of the season for both players. The defensive duo helped lead an Ole Miss defense that limited Vanderbilt to just 229 yards of total offense, the fewest against an SEC opponent since holding Texas A&M to 192 in 2015. The Landshark defense also held Vanderbilt to just 60 yards passing, the least against an SEC foe since stuffing the Dores to 60 yards in 2014. Washington intercepted two passes and led a stifling Ole Miss defense against the Commodores. It marked the first time a Rebel player had two picks in a game since A.J. Finley vs. Liberty in 2021. Johnson tallied a career high seven tackles, including four solos. The Mobile, Alabama, native registered two tackles for loss and a sack, as well as two quarterback hurries. Johnson's 17.0 career sacks have the senior defensive end in a tie for seventh in school history.

