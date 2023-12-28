Note: RebelGrove.com's coverage of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive backs Marcus Banks (1) and Decamerion Richardson (3) make the tackle during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA — No, neither Ole Miss nor Penn State can win a national title in Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (11 a.m. CST, ESPN) but both teams said Thursday the game is important for a myriad of reasons. For Ole Miss (10-2), it’s a chance to win 11 games in a single season for the first time in program history. For both the Rebels and Penn State, Saturday’s game represents a chance to springboard into 2024, the first season of the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff, with real, tangible momentum. “It will be a lot of momentum going into next year if we go out there and get a W,” Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris said Thursday morning during a press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Altanta, just minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of Saturday’s contest. “We’re playing against a Blue Blood type of program, so it would be good to go out there and get a win against them. On top of that, we'd be doing something that's never been done in Ole Miss history and getting that 11th win. Having those two milestones ahead of us going into next year would be huge and bring a lot of momentum, especially for next year.” “I think it's been just on the back of our minds the whole time just because it's something that will go in the history books forever,” Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins added. “It will never be forgotten, getting that 11th win, something that will never be done and has never been done in program history. It's been a great motivating factor for us, and I think it will take a lot of momentum going into next season.”

‘Surreal’ feeling for Harris, Prieskorn: A year ago, Harris was leaving Louisiana Tech for the transfer portal. Tight end Caden Prieskorn was doing the same, albeit from Memphis. A year later, both players are in Ole Miss uniforms, 48 hours away from a New Year’s Six bowl game. “It's surreal,” Harris said Thursday. “Exactly what you said, we grew up watching games like this, and to finally be a part of it, it's a huge honor to be part of a game like this. It's a dream come true. We all want to go out there and play in the big games, and to be able to do that is huge for me, especially for me and my career and everyone else on this team.” “Probably the biggest game of my career,” Prieskorn said. “New Year's Six bowl on one of the biggest stages of college football. Just how I came up as a walk-on and all that, just to play in one of these games is surreal.”

Mutual respect between Rebels and Nittany Lions: The hyped matchup Saturday is between Ole Miss’ high-powered offense and Penn State’s vaunted defense. The coaches for both teams expressed extreme respect for the other’s groups on Thursday. “I think they're just an extremely well coached, disciplined football team,” Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. said. “They play very assignment sound, very minimal bust, very minimal mental errors. They've got great players at all three levels of the defense. They've got a great D-line, linebackers, secondary players. “Top to bottom, they're probably the most complete defense I've seen. It's extremely impressive in having those players and getting them to play assignment sound, I think just very well-structured overall defense.” Penn State defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter said the first challenge facing Ole Miss is preparing for a tempo the Nittany Lions haven’t seen in the Big Ten. “You see it sometimes, but we haven't really seen it on a consistent basis like throughout the game like they do,” Poindexter said. “I think the depth at receiver, the production at the receiver spot that they have and the players that they have. They have three guys on the field that's all over 700 yards. I don't know if we have played a team with that kind of production, maybe Ohio State. “And they've got a really good running back corps. Obviously we've seen good running backs. But I think (Ole Miss) Coach (Lane) Kiffin does a great job. He has his guys ready to play with the tempo and with their scheme. They can give you some challenges. “Like I said, we're just going to go in and play our style of defense. Obviously we have said the word tempo, but we know we play a certain brand of football, and we've been playing it all year. We're just going to do what we've been doing, you know, fast, slow. We've just got to be prepared for it. Our kids know they've got to get their cleats set and get their cleats in the ground and execute. It's been about execution for us all year -- execution, having fun, enjoying it, playing with each other. That's what we've done for 12 weeks, and we want to do it for one more week.”

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) celebrates a sack of Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac declares for NFL Draft: Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac announced Wednesday night that he will forego his final season of college football and declare for the NFL Draft, though he will play in the Peach Bowl versus Ole Miss. The 6-4, 249-pound Isaac led the Lions in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (7.5) in the regular season, adding four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Isaac had two tackles for loss, one of them a sack, in PSU’s 20-12 loss at Ohio State and he produced three tackles for loss in the Lions’ 24-15 loss to Michigan at Beaver Stadium. “Kind of just thoughts throughout this bowl prep with family and some coaches,” Isaac said Thursday. “Just getting last little thoughts out there of what I should do. “I thought it was best that I should go to the NFL, but after I play this last game with my teammates. I felt like that was important to me and important to this team. So that's something I decided to do. I just felt like this was the right time. I felt like I've put in enough work throughout these past two years coming off of injury to put myself in a good position to make this kind of decision."