OXFORD -- It's been a long, frustrating first half of the season for Ole Miss' defense.

On Saturday, however, in the Rebels' 70-21 win over Louisiana-Monroe, the Rebels' defenders felt like they broke through a bit.

"A lot of guys were fitting correctly where in the past they haven't," Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed Sanogo said. "We were clicking as a defense."

Sanogo said the Rebels had an energetic week of work preparing for ULM. More than that, he said, "everybody was just tired of the small mistakes letting us down. We wanted to step up."

The Rebels' defense will be tested on Saturday in Little Rock when Ole Miss faces Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. The Razorbacks scored 31 points in a loss to No. 1 Alabama last weekend. The Hogs use a lot of motion and employ their tight ends and running backs in the passing game.

"That's what got us against SIU (last month) a little bit," Sanogo said. "They're going to look at that. It's a similar type of scheme. We really have to pin our eyes on who we've got, what number we have coming out and make sure we're focused this week so we can get ready for the game."

A win over the Hogs, Sanogo said, is important because the Rebels have lost to Arkansas the past couple of years in close games.

"We're tired of that," Sanogo said. "Last year we were up and some things happened and they came back. We're tired of that. We want to go over there and hit them in the mouth and say, 'We're Ole Miss.' That's the plan."