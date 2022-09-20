OXFORD -- Jonathan Mingo has nine catches for 203 yards through Ole Miss' first three games of the season.

He's leading the Southeastern Conference in yards per reception with 22.6. However, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior from Brandon, Miss., is far from satisfied. In fact, as he and the rest of the 16th-ranked Rebels prepare for Saturday's final non-SEC game against Tulsa (3 p.m., SEC Network), Mingo said he is "still trying to get back into my groove."

"I'm just trying to capitalize on every opportunity that I get and make a play when my name is called," Mingo said.

Mingo missed most of last season with a foot injury, one that required an additional surgery that forced him to miss almost all of the spring as well. However, he said Tuesday that he feels "more and more comfortable each week" in the early part of the season.

Mingo has also been building a chemistry with Jaxson Dart, the USC transfer who has completed 38 of 58 passes for 543 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

"Whenever we have an off day or something, when we're chilling, we just try to go to the football field and get a little one-on-one time," Mingo said. "I tell him just to put the ball anywhere around me and I just try to come down with it so he can trust me. I feel like we have pretty good chemistry."

Mingo was blocking downfield on the second-half play in which Dart ran over a Georgia Tech defender last Saturday en route to the Rebels' 42-0 win. Later, on the bus to the airport to return to Oxford, Mingo watched the play on his phone.

"I was like, 'Bruh, I didn't know you did all that,'" Mingo said, laughing. "It's definitely cool to see him wearing No. 2 and having the same mindset as (former Ole Miss quarterback) Matt (Corral). Coach (Lane Kiffin) always emphasizes trying to get more two more yards rather than getting out of bounds because two yards can turn into a lot."