Notes: Rebels' Mingo building chemistry with Dart
OXFORD -- Jonathan Mingo has nine catches for 203 yards through Ole Miss' first three games of the season.
He's leading the Southeastern Conference in yards per reception with 22.6. However, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior from Brandon, Miss., is far from satisfied. In fact, as he and the rest of the 16th-ranked Rebels prepare for Saturday's final non-SEC game against Tulsa (3 p.m., SEC Network), Mingo said he is "still trying to get back into my groove."
"I'm just trying to capitalize on every opportunity that I get and make a play when my name is called," Mingo said.
Mingo missed most of last season with a foot injury, one that required an additional surgery that forced him to miss almost all of the spring as well. However, he said Tuesday that he feels "more and more comfortable each week" in the early part of the season.
Mingo has also been building a chemistry with Jaxson Dart, the USC transfer who has completed 38 of 58 passes for 543 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.
"Whenever we have an off day or something, when we're chilling, we just try to go to the football field and get a little one-on-one time," Mingo said. "I tell him just to put the ball anywhere around me and I just try to come down with it so he can trust me. I feel like we have pretty good chemistry."
Mingo was blocking downfield on the second-half play in which Dart ran over a Georgia Tech defender last Saturday en route to the Rebels' 42-0 win. Later, on the bus to the airport to return to Oxford, Mingo watched the play on his phone.
"I was like, 'Bruh, I didn't know you did all that,'" Mingo said, laughing. "It's definitely cool to see him wearing No. 2 and having the same mindset as (former Ole Miss quarterback) Matt (Corral). Coach (Lane Kiffin) always emphasizes trying to get more two more yards rather than getting out of bounds because two yards can turn into a lot."
Prince eager for challenge from Tulsa's offense
Tulsa brings a high-powered offensive attack, one built around a downfield passing scheme, to Oxford on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane (2-1) are averaging 413 yards per game, a statistic that leads the country through Week 3.
"I feel like it's a good challenge," Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince said. "Of course, they're going to challenge us to be on routes a good bit more and make sure that we know the routes and get the routes down pat. For sure, we needed this challenge this time of year. Preparation this week is going to be great."
Prince said Tulsa has a combination of speed, vertical routes and playmakers.
"Their quarterback (Davis Brin) lets their receivers make plays," Prince said. "He trusts them. He'll throw it up to them and they'll come down with it."
Prince compared Tulsa's scheme to LSU's passing attack in 2019, one that included now-Cincinnati Bengals pass-and-catch combination Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase along with current Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
"We've got to prepare great, make sure we're in the right spots and have our eyes correct and we'll win the game," Prince.
Prince had high praise Tuesday for freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun.
"I actually knew in the spring he was a different freshman," Prince said. "I knew he was learning fast and he had the courage to be a starter. If I had to say why he's starting, I'd say it's just because he's a dog. He learns fast, he'll be in the meetings early, he's learning the routes too and he's not really a freshman in my eyes. He comes across as a sophomore or a junior. He comes across as if it's as important to him as it is to me."
Williams feeling adjusted to starting role
Redshirt freshman left tackleJayden Williams said Tuesday he feels like he's adjusted to the speed of the college game and to the starting role he earned during preseason camp.
"The first game, I felt like a freshman out there," Williams said. "I looked like one. The more I settled in, the more I feel confident in my play. I expect the most out of myself. I competed for it and I felt like I competed enough to get to this spot and it just happened to work that way during fall camp."
Williams said he's benefited from playing next to left guard Nick Broeker, who spent the previous two seasons as the Rebels' starting left tackle.
"He was in my position, playing left tackle, and I feel like it motivates me to play better because he plays at an elite level every game," Williams said. "I feel like if he's bringing it, I have to bring it, too."