OXFORD -- It's odd for a Power-5 program to be an underdog, even on the road, against a Group of 5 opponent.

However, that's the situation Ole Miss finds itself in heading to Memphis on Aug. 31 for the season opener for both teams.

The Rebels are using that underdog status as fuel in the final days of fall camp.

"Us being the underdog and everything, I feel like it's a good opportunity for us to grind in, settle in and focus on our goal, and that's to beat Memphis and go 1-0," Ole Miss tight end Jason Pellerin said Wednesday following the Rebels' 2 1/2-hour practice. "We typically don't like to feed into all of that. We like to take care of what we can take care of, but obviously, we hear it and it's going to give us a chip on our shoulders."

The Rebels were 5-7 last season and were picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference's Western Division, just ahead of Arkansas. The Razorbacks were 2-10 last season, 0-8 in the SEC.

Ole Miss is projected as a six-point underdog to Memphis at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas. The MGM Mirage sports book in Las Vegas has the Tigers as a 6 1/2-point favorite over the Rebels.

"A lot of these guys on this team and this coaching staff, we have a lot to prove," Pellerin said. "So this game is going to be very important for us and we're taking it very seriously."

Pellerin said the Rebels' underdog status isn't something that is talked about all that much on the practice field or in the locker room, but then again, it doesn't have to be.

"We know what's going on out there," Pellerin said. "We know what people are saying. We're ready for it."

Offensive guard Royce Newman echoed Pellerin's comments, adding that Ole Miss offensive line coach Jack Bicknell reminds his group of the lack of respect from Las Vegas and pundits constantly.

"We just have to go out there and prove everyone wrong," Newman said.