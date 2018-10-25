OXFORD — Earlier this month, Ole Miss was picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference.

That didn’t come as a surprise to first-year Rebels coach Kermit Davis.

In fact, the dire forecast had served as motivation for Davis’ team before the voting was even conducted.

“I’ve brought it up,” Davis said. “Even before the polls came out, we knew where it was going to be. We talked about it and said we’re either going to prove them right or prove them wrong based on practice every single day. Can we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of? Our team has become a better practice team. That’s all I worry about it. Maybe some of the days where our sharpness or effort or attitude is not where we need it to be, then those are days we may bring it up as a reminder.”

With the Nov. 10 season opener approaching, the Rebels have been too focused on mastering Davis’ offensive and defensive systems to think too much about the media’s opinion. However, they’re aware, and they’re determined to prove voters wrong.

“It definitely puts a chip on our shoulder,” freshman forward K.J. Buffen said. "We’ve talked about it a lot but we’re still focusing on us.”

“Obviously, it’s there but me, personally, I had to deal with being behind in the rankings and stuff like that always,” freshman forward Blake Hinson said. “The good thing about it is it’s not up to (the media). It’s up to you. I feel confident in Coach Davis and the people around me. I don’t think we’re going to finish 14th.”

The preseason prediction, combined with Davis’ status as a first-year coach replacing Andy Kennedy, creates a low expectation going into the new season. Davis, however, doesn’t buy into that talk.

“I want to win this year. As I said in my first meeting with the team, to come in here and talk about rebuilding with (Terence Davis) being a senior and Bruce (Stevens) being a senior… I guess the best thing is I know what our team should look like on tape, so as long as our team is making progress, and I think we have over the last 8-10 days been the best we’ve been, then we’ve got to hit the league and then we’ll see. …I’m trying to coach like mad to try to win as many games as we can this year.”

Davis, who spent the past 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee, said he’s also used last season’s SEC race as a motivator for his team.

“All I ever say is this: Last year Auburn and Tennessee were picked down there and they tied for the conference championship,” Davis said. "And the league isn’t Conference USA. Not to diminish Conference USA, but it’s almost going to be a one-bid league. We’re talking about eight or nine bids. You don’t have to win the championship. You just have to play well and get your team right for SEC play. There will be a lot of opportunities to win big games.”

That’s a sentiment Hinson said he and his teammates share.

“I think we have the possibility to be a (NCAA) tournament team,” Hinson said. “I think we should be, we could be. With Coach Davis’ offense and defense we’ve put in and the players around us, I think we should be a tournament team.”

DAVIS PLEASED WITH TEAM’S PROGRESS: Davis said he’s been pleased with his team’s practice effort and progress in recent days.

“We’re not a finished product by any means but I sure see our team improving,” Davis said. “I see the ball moving better. We’ve had our best couple of days taking care of the ball. We’re starting to guard with a little more detail in our system of play. This thing is going to keep going. I hope people don’t think (it will be done) versus Western Michigan on November 10. We’re going to have to keep making strides.”

Davis said freshman forward Luis Rodriguez (meniscus) may have been Ole Miss’ best on-ball defender before he got hurt. Rodriguez, Davis said, could get full clearance by Monday. Freshman point guard Franco Miller (knee) is out another 2-3 weeks. Freshman center/forward Carlos Curry, Davis said, is likely headed to redshirt. Junior college transfer Brian Halums, Davis said, is progressing quickly.

Davis has also been pleased with his veterans, specifically the play of senior guard Terence Davis.

“T.D. is starting to understand not to rely on athleticism and play with more detail,” Kermit Davis said. “You can’t just kind of guard at times, steal a ball and dunk in transition. Can you really guard and be athletic within a gameplan and a system?”

Davis has challenged Terence Davis to improve his assist-to-turnover ratio, something that haunted him last season. So far, Kermit Davis said, Terence Davis is improving and posting respectable numbers in practice.

Interestingly, Davis said, he doesn’t like the term “changing culture,” feeling it’s an insult to Kennedy and the previous Ole Miss staff.

“We’re trying to set our own culture and the newness of the job has been invigorating,” Davis said. “The thing I like to do most, and it’s not just coachspeak, is plan a practice, go to practice and come back and watch film of practice. That’s what I enjoy most.”

Ole Miss will play Murray State on Sunday in a “secret scrimmage” before facing Fayetteville (N.C.) State in a scrimmage next Friday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

BUFFEN EXCITED TO GET STARTED: Buffen, a 6-foot-7, 220-pounder from Gainesville, Ga., said he’s learned in his first few months in Oxford that he must get stronger before he can truly thrive at the SEC level. However, Buffen said, that doesn’t mean he can’t have a productive freshman year.

“I’m extremely excited,” Buffen said. “I don’t know how to explain how excited I am. My job is to rebound and defend. As a freshman, that’s all I want to do. I’m just doing a lot of learning this year from the seniors and the coaches. I hold up OK. I can hold up a lot better.

“I just have to pick my spots and angles. I feel like that’s a big part of my game — beating people to spots and stuff.”

HINSON THANKFUL FOR SUNRISE: Hinson has adjusted well to life at Ole Miss, in large part because of his year at Sunrise (Kan.) Christian Academy.

“I wouldn’t be doing as well as I am now if it wasn’t for (Sunrise),” Hinson said. "They prepared me. They did exactly what they needed to do. Some days you’d leave the house at 6 a.m. and you wouldn’t be back until night. That’s a regular college day most of the time — school work, extra time studying, working on basketball. I was prepared for that.

“I didn’t intend on going there. It was a last-minute decision. They did a good job of keeping me out of trouble and prepared me perfectly for this situation.”

Hinson knows he’s going to be asked to play a huge role for this Ole Miss team, but that doesn’t bother him.

“It’s what I wanted,” Hinson said. "You can’t just get anything when you sign but I wanted to be that person. I wanted to be a difference-maker. I didn’t come to be just any regular person. I want to impact the game in a good way. So can K.J. We know about each other and we try every day to make a difference.

“It’s challenging. You have to go after it every day. You have to be locked in mentally. You have to think with your mind a lot. …I feel my job is to contribute on the defensive end, mostly. I have to make sure we’re on the boards and stuff like that. Offense is offense, but I feel like being present defensively is my job.”